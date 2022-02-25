Tennessee Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Tennessee football schedule 2022: Who do the Volunteers miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Tennessee Football Schedule

Sept 3 Ball State

Sept 10 at Pitt

Sept 17 Akron

Sept 24 Florida

Oct 1 OPEN DATE

Oct 8 at LSU

Oct 15 Alabama

Oct 22 UT Martin

Oct 29 Kentucky

Nov 5 at Georgia

Nov 12 Missouri

Nov 19 at South Carolina

Nov 26 at Vanderbilt

Tennessee Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Volunteers miss from the SEC West slate?

Tennessee always gets the bad break of having to play Alabama every year, but at least it’s at home this time around. There are no easy answers from the SEC West – going to LSU isn’t going to be a breeze. On the plus side, the Volunteers get a week off before going to Death Valley.

Making matters worse is having to go to Georgia, but playing Florida and Kentucky at home is a big deal. However …

Tennessee Football Schedule What To Know:

Tennessee gets to stay in the state for five of the last seven games, but three of the last four date are on the road.

Obviously going to Georgia is a rough way to start November, but the trips to South Carolina and Vanderbilt to close things out are winnable.

It all starts with dealing with Florida at home. Lose that, and the SEC schedule is too tough to have any real dreams of taking the East. Win, and it might have a shot.

Tennessee Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

Just how improved will Tennessee be?

If this is a team worthy of thinking about winning the SEC East, it needs to take out Pitt on the road and take out the Gators for a 4-0 September.

A bowl game is a lock with this slate – at least it had better be – but the Vols will almost certainly be the underdog at least twice and more likely close to four times.

Even so, it’s a good, interesting schedule with plenty of chances to come up with big wins that can define the season and the program. Everything else – like Kentucky and at South Carolina – will be about focus.

