Tennessee football runs into trouble against Cody Shrader, Missouri | Adams

Too bad for Tennessee football, you can’t bank points. If so, the Vols would have been OK on Saturday against Missouri at Faurot Field.

Instead, they were anything but OK against the upstart Tigers, who are knocking on the top-10 door after a 36-7 victory improved their record to 8-2.

Two years ago on the same field, Tennessee ran up 62 points in a 38-point victory. Last season, the Vols beat the Tigers 66-24 at Neyland Stadium.

They ran at will against Missouri’s defense in those two victories. They only ran into trouble on this Saturday.

The Tigers blocked, tackled and − oh, by the way − coached better, too. Tennessee (7-3) had no answer against Missouri, which started fast and finished stronger.

Embarrassed in its last two games against the Vols, Missouri did the embarrassing this time. It even surpassed Alabama in domination.

The Tide dominated UT in the second half. Missouri did it all game long.

The Tigers wasted no time getting their running game going full speed. Running back Cody Schrader, the SEC’s leading rusher, ran roughshod over a Tennessee defense that never had looked so helpless this season.

Running the ball effectively and stopping the run factored into Tennessee’s 7-2 start that had propelled it to a No. 12 national ranking.

The Vols had so much to gain in this matchup. Not only had they edged close to the top 10, they had remained in the running for an SEC East championship. But they needed help.

A combination of an Ole Miss victory over Georgia on Saturday evening coupled with a Tennessee victory against Missouri would have set the Vols up for a division title with a victory over the Bulldogs next week at Neyland Stadium.

Missouri, which was a preseason pick to finish in the bottom half of the division, had other ideas.

"We had some unfinished business from last year," coach Missouri Eliah Drinkwitz said. "We took care of business."

This game bore no resemblance to the previous two matchups between the SEC rivals. The Vols rushed for 722 yards combined in the lopsided victories. Their SEC-leading rushing attack managed only 83 yards this time.

Tennessee fans react to the Vols' performance at Memorial Stadium during the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Missouri in Columbia, MO. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Missouri’s running, not Tennessee’s, told the story. That was a combined effort from SEC-leading rusher Cody Schrader, who had 205 yards on 35 carries, and quarterback Brady Cook, who repeatedly thwarted the Vols pass rush by scrambling from the pass pocket for key gains.

Cook and Schrader made the clutch plays in a 20-play, 72-yard drive that took 10:55 and took up much of the first quarter before carrying into the second. Missouri had to settle for a field goal, but its offensive line set the tone for the half on that drive. It cleared the way for Schrader.

Tennessee’s linebackers seemingly disappeared in that half, especially on Cook’s short passes to Schrader, who was so open you might have wondered if the Vols knew he were an eligible receiver.

Schrader, who had 112 yards rushing a week earlier against Georgia, had 18 carries for 105 yards and caught three passes for 93 yards in the first half. His workload brought back memories of old “I” formation tailbacks, who thrived on a heavy workload. When Schrader wasn’t running through or bouncing off would-be tacklers, Cook escaped the pass pocket for big yardage.

Cook shrugged off an early interception to complete 14 of 17 passes for 183 yards in the first half. His uncanny knack for when to leave the pocket offset Tennessee’s pass rush.

While UT’s defense was on its heels, quarterback Joe Milton kept it within striking distance early with pinpoint accuracy for the third consecutive game. He completed 12 of 13 passes for 166 yards in the first half.

His biggest throw, which carried about 60 yards in the air, was upstaged by the catch, made by Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton in the Missouri end zone. Thornton, who has been slow to contribute this season, caught the ball – just off the ground – as he was falling. The catch gave UT a brief 7-3 lead but proved costly in that Thornton was injured on the play. He didn’t return.

Missouri also suffered from injuries. Leading tackler Ty’Ron Hopper went out in the second quarter. Star wide receiver Luther Burden wasn’t a factor. Burden, who was injured against Georgia, tried to play on an injured ankle but left the game early, forcing Cook to look elsewhere for receivers.

That wasn’t a problem – not with Schrader grinding out yardage, and Cook making clutch plays on the run.

Tennessee was about to get favorable field position late in the third quarter when Cook dropped back to throw from his end zone, only to take off on the run again – for a 24-yard gain.

As if Missouri didn’t have enough going its way, it capitalized on a bizarre play early in the fourth quarter. Running back Dylan Sampson bumped into Milton’s arm as he was about to pass. Milton lost the ball, and Missouri recovered at its 34-yard line.

You know what that meant. More Schrader.

REPORT CARD: Tennessee football grades vs. Missouri: Sifting through the ashes of embarrassing loss

Missouri’s offensive line knocked the Vols off the ball, and Schrader went roaring through for a 31-yard run. That put him over the 300-yard mark in total offense.

Missouri tacked on another score on an interception return for a touchdown. But there was still time for the Vols to attempt a meaningless field goal in the final minute.

That didn't work out, either.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

