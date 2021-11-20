Tennessee football and rugby pregame social media buzz

In this article:

Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will play South Alabama (5-5, 2-5, SBC) Saturday in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPNU.

Tennessee’s rugby team will also play Saturday.

No. 1 Tennessee (9-0) will host Clemson (6-1) Saturday in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC) Tournament championship game.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EST from Tennessee Rugby Park.

Ahead of Tennessee’s Week 12 football contest against South Alabama and UT’s championship rugby game versus Clemson, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and university accounts.

Pregame social media buzz is below.

Tennessee football

𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 Stay in your seats to witness an on-field military contracting ceremony. Country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will perform with @potsband. pic.twitter.com/1UpTfu15ng — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 19, 2021

South Alabama football

Tennessee rugby

See everyone tomorrow. Kickoff at 2:30. Arrive early and bring a chair because the bleachers will fill up quick. $5 admission. Students free! pic.twitter.com/JpR810u7x8 — Tennessee Rugby (@Vol_Rugby) November 20, 2021

Clemson rugby

SCRC Championship. The boys have worked all year for this game. #mahi Saturday, Nov. 20, 2:30pm

🆚Tennessee Volunteers

📍AWAY // 8051 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville TN 37931 pic.twitter.com/QexhZCVSe9 — Clemson Rugby (@ClemsonRugby) November 20, 2021

Tennessee football

𝗡𝗘𝗬𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 / 𝗡𝗘𝗬𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 Be in your seats 15 minutes before kick to witness the pregame light show. [ Those fans that experience light sensitivity, please be advised. ] pic.twitter.com/7spmTYI2Uj — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 19, 2021

Tennessee football

Useful info for tomorrow night. [ a thread ] RT for awareness. pic.twitter.com/jTksaJCwN6 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 19, 2021

Clemson rugby

🚨 ROSTER ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Almost that time… Saturday, Nov. 20, 2:30pm

🆚Tennessee Volunteers

📍AWAY // 8051 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville TN 37931 pic.twitter.com/oq5chRfCzr — Clemson Rugby (@ClemsonRugby) November 19, 2021

Tennessee rugby

Greg Janowick discusses his rugby career at Tennessee. https://t.co/XNEcWpzVLD — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) November 20, 2021

