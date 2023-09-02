Tennessee football rolls over Virginia behind Dylan Sampson's four TDs

NASHVILLE – Dylan Sampson scored four touchdowns to lead No. 10 Tennessee football to a 49-13 win over Virginia on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

And quarterback Joe Milton accounted for four touchdowns. He tossed two TD passes and ran for two more scores in his second stint as the starter.

The Vols (1-0) played far from mistake-free football. A dropped deep pass and miscues on special teams kept them from blowing out Virginia (0-1) early.

But the same result eventually came amid a crowd of 69,507 that resembled a UT home game.

It broke the Nissan Stadium attendance record for a sporting event. The previous mark was 69,489 in the 2021 Music City Bowl, which UT lost to Purdue.

Here are the key takeaways from UT’s season opening win.

Dylan Sampson scores four touchdowns

UT already had a good one-two punch at running back. Last season, Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright combined for 1,609 yards rushing and 25 total TDs.

But that duo appears to have expanded to a trio, or at least around the goal line, with sophomore Dylan Sampson.

Sampson had four TDs, one in each quarter. He scored on a 9-yard catch on fourth down. And he scored on a pair of 3-yard runs and a 2-yard run.

It marked the first time a UT player scored four TDs in a game since John Kelly Jr. did it against Georgia Tech in the 2017 opener.

The Vols rushed for almost 300 yards. Wright led the way with 115 yards on 12 carries for the third 100-yard game of his career. Small added 67 yards rushing.

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) celebrates his touchdown with Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles (34) during a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Milton steady as second-time starter

Milton did what UT needed him to do. He was calm in the pocket, mostly accurate with his passes and didn’t commit a major mistake.

Milton was 21-of-30 passing for 201 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. He connected with running back Dylan Sampson and tight end Jacob Warren on TD passes.

In three seasons at UT, he has 14 TD passes and no interceptions. His 174 pass attempts without throwing an interception is the second longest streak in UT history behind Hendon Hooker (261).

And Milton could’ve had an 80-yard TD pass in the first quarter, but Ramel Keyton dropped it behind the Virginia secondary.

Milton also had two 1-yard TD runs — a quarterback sneak and a rollout keeper.

Milton was the starter in the 2021 opener. But he's spent most of the past two seasons as Hooker’s backup. But when Hooker was lost to a knee injury late last season, Milton earned the Orange Bowl MVP by leading the Vols over Clemson.

Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone against Virginia during their game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Nico Iamaleava makes debut

Five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava spelled Milton in the fourth quarter for his debut.

Iamaleava completed two short passes and scrambled for an 8-yard run. It was a good warm-up for the freshman, who should see increased playing time against Austin Peay next week.

He is also UT's only scholarship quarterback besides Milton, so game action early in the season in essential.

James Pearce, Tyler Baron take lead in sack count

Sophomore edge rusher James Pearce made his case as the best replacement for Byron Young, the All-SEC pass rusher who’s now with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pearce didn’t start, but he rolled in as third-down pass rusher as a weakside defensive end. He made a career-high two sacks and added two quarterback hurries. He had only two sacks in his entire freshman season.

Tyler Baron also had two sack from strongside defensive end.

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) scrambles against the Virginia defense during their game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Special teams weren’t always special

UT special teams had its fair share of miscues. But it recovered somewhat after a bad start.

New punter Jackson Ross, a former Australian Rules Football professional player, punted only 17 yards on his first boot. And his third punt went just 27 yards. But Ross had a 41-yarder and 44-yarders later in the game.

UT punt returns followed a similar script. After slicing into Virginia territory, Dee Williams lost a fumble on his punt return in the first half. But he broke returns of 55 yards and 31 yards in the second half.

And Josh Turbyville sent two kickoffs out of bounds, including one that gave Virginia good field position en route to a field goal late in the first half.

Offensive line in flux with Cooper Mays out

UT already had questions in rebuilding its the offensive line. It must replace tackle Darnell Wright, the No. 10 pick of the Chicago Bears, and veteran guard Jerome Carvin.

But the loss of center Cooper Mays didn’t help matters. He is out indefinitely after undergoing an undisclosed medical procedure in August.

UT rotated eight offensive linemen just in the first half, searching for the right combination.

Guard Ollie Lane and tackle Dayne Davis both moved to center. Texas transfer Andrej Karic started at left guard, but Jackson Lampley also played there. Miami transfer John Campbell started at left tackle, but Gerald Mincey also played there.

Jeremiah Crawford started at right tackle, and Javontez Spraggins started at right guard.

The Vols play Austin Peay next week. So they need to get Mays back and find the right combination by the Florida game in two weeks.

