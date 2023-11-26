Tennessee football rivalry with Vanderbilt gets a 'little chippy' but ends up predictably | Adams

Something I didn’t expect to hear at Neyland Stadium: Tennessee fans chanting a derogatory assessment of Vanderbilt football.

Why bother? It’ no secret Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee is one of the most lopsided in-state rivalries in college football.

Nonetheless, fans couldn’t help themselves late in the first half with the Vols on their way to a 48-24 victory. That's when things got a "little chippy," as play-by-play announcers like to say in summing up extracurricular activities that occur after the whistle.

You expect tempers to flare in college football’s most heated rivalries. However, Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee is traditionally more tepid.

But the rivalry temperature soared after Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea watched Tennessee’s defense level quarterback AJ Swann on back-to-back plays. On the first play, the Vols unloaded on Swann after a false-start penalty had been called. On the second, the Commodores were flagged for delay of game. Again, Swann was swallowed up by UT’s pass rush after the penalty.

Lea raced onto the field as fast as Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright hits an opening in a defensive front. Lea was understandably enraged. And he was understandably penalized for his action.

I don’t usually comment on officiating, mainly because I refrain from embracing conspiracy theories that officials have a vested interest in the outcome of a game. Seriously, how could anyone conclude that the officials huddled together and agreed: “Let’s stick it to the Commodores.”

Every SEC opponent has been sticking it to Vanderbilt this season. The Commodores entered the game on a nine-game losing streak with every loss by a double-digit margin. So, why pile on?

But officials clearly let the game get out of control in the second quarter, which helps explain why Vanderbilt players rushed across the field after things again “got chippy” on the far sideline. If the Commodores defense had pursued the ball as swiftly, the Vols might not have had 31 points by halftime.

Although I’m strongly opposed to after-the-whistle collisions, I must admit the post-play action enlivened a game that was proceeding at a predictable pace. By halftime, the Vols led 31-10, their offense was almost on a 700-yard pace, James Pearce couldn’t be blocked, and quarterback Joe Milton was passing as though he were lobbying for a late entry in the Heisman race.

Credit Lea for waking up the crowd, which was in danger of nodding off at any moment. In fact, I noticed UT fans yawning during two different crowd shots. One female fan was yawning while waving a pompon at the same time. How’s that for multi-tasking?

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea holds back wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) during an exchange on the field with Tennessee during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The second half didn’t pick up where the first one left off. Flags were falling faster than Tennessee offensive linemen on an extra-point attempt. While I credit the officiating crew’s self-awareness, the second-half flag flinging likely won’t warrant a congratulatory email from the SEC Office. Too late for that.

But that’s enough about what went wrong. The Vols proved they could handle adversity in improving their record to 8-4 with a bowl game to come. Obvious question: How adverse can things be when you are playing Vanderbilt?

Here’s how: On Tennessee’s last scoring drive of the first half, its injury-riddled offensive line included only one starter. That meant backup linemen who usually are only tasked with faking injuries after extra-point kicks were asked to block. And they did just that.

The Vols also demonstrated they know how to celebrate senior day. By the last minute of the third quarter, Milton had accounted for six touchdowns, four passing and two rushing. He was 22-for-32 passing for 383 yards and no interceptions.

Senior receivers also were flourishing. Tight ends McCallan Castles and Jacob Warren had touchdown catches. Wide receiver Ramel Keyton had four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

The offense was functioning so efficiently that UT's defense seemingly lost interest. It gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make a one-sided game look less one-sided.

Fans who stuck around for the finish got to see heralded freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava lead a couple of drives.

By then, the suspense and second-quarter heat had subsided, and Tennessee had secured its fifth consecutive victory in the rivalry.

