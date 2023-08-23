Tennessee football’s remaining 2024 recruiting targets

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel is on pace for a historic recruiting cycle with Tennessee’s 2024 class.

Tennessee has 20 commitments for its 2024 recruiting class: Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren and edge rusher Jordan Ross.

The Vols’ 2024 class ranks No. 6 nationally and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.

Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s top remaining recruiting targets for the 2024 class.

Danny Okoye

Position: Edge

Star: Four

National ranking: No. 159

Position ranking: No. 9

State ranking: No. 1

READ: Tennessee is ‘setting the bar’ for 2024 prospect Danny Okoye

Chris Cole

Position: Linebacker

Star: Four

National ranking: No. 54

Position ranking: No. 5

State ranking: No. 1

READ: Tennessee makes top-eight for No. 1 player in Virginia

Roger Saleapaga

Position: Tight end

Star: Three

National ranking: No. 413

Position ranking: No. 28

State ranking: No. 3

Ryan Wingo

Position: Wide receiver

Position: Wide receiver

Star: Five

National ranking: No. 25

Position ranking: No. 7

State ranking: No. 2

READ: Vols’ top 2024 wide receiver targets

Jayshawn Ross

Position: Edge

Star: Three

National ranking: No. 437

Position ranking: No. 34

State ranking: No. 10

READ: No. 1 2024 Missouri athlete includes Vols in top five

Daniel Hill

Position: Running back

Star: Four

National ranking: No. 201

Position ranking: No. 16

State ranking: No. 6

READ: 2024 prospect Daniel Hill discusses Tennessee offer

Kam Mikell

Position: Cornerback

Star: Four

National ranking: No. 129

Position ranking: No. 17

State ranking: No. 18

READ: No. 1 Georgia cornerback schedules official visit to Tennessee

Aydin Breland

Position: Defensive line

Star: Five

National ranking: No. 26

Position ranking: No. 6

State ranking: No. 3

READ: 2024 defensive lineman includes Vols in top 10 schools

