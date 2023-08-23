Tennessee football’s remaining 2024 recruiting targets
Third-year head coach Josh Heupel is on pace for a historic recruiting cycle with Tennessee’s 2024 class.
Tennessee has 20 commitments for its 2024 recruiting class: Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren and edge rusher Jordan Ross.
The Vols’ 2024 class ranks No. 6 nationally and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference.
Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s top remaining recruiting targets for the 2024 class.
Danny Okoye
Position: Edge
Star: Four
National ranking: No. 159
Position ranking: No. 9
State ranking: No. 1
READ: Tennessee is ‘setting the bar’ for 2024 prospect Danny Okoye
Chris Cole
Position: Linebacker
Star: Four
National ranking: No. 54
Position ranking: No. 5
State ranking: No. 1
READ: Tennessee makes top-eight for No. 1 player in Virginia
Roger Saleapaga
Position: Tight end
Star: Three
National ranking: No. 413
Position ranking: No. 28
State ranking: No. 3
Ryan Wingo
Position: Wide receiver
Star: Five
National ranking: No. 25
Position ranking: No. 7
State ranking: No. 2
READ: Vols’ top 2024 wide receiver targets
Jayshawn Ross
Position: Edge
Star: Three
National ranking: No. 437
Position ranking: No. 34
State ranking: No. 10
READ: No. 1 2024 Missouri athlete includes Vols in top five
Daniel Hill
Position: Running back
Star: Four
National ranking: No. 201
Position ranking: No. 16
State ranking: No. 6
READ: 2024 prospect Daniel Hill discusses Tennessee offer
Kam Mikell
Position: Cornerback
Star: Four
National ranking: No. 129
Position ranking: No. 17
State ranking: No. 18
READ: No. 1 Georgia cornerback schedules official visit to Tennessee
Aydin Breland
Position: Defensive line
Star: Five
National ranking: No. 26
Position ranking: No. 6
State ranking: No. 3
READ: 2024 defensive lineman includes Vols in top 10 schools