Tennessee football releases Eric Berry hype video before honoring him at Texas A&M game

Tennessee football released a hype video titled "Dear Eric..." on Friday for former All-American safety Eric Berry, who will be honored at halftime of the Vols' game against Texas A&M on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

At halftime of the No. 17 Vols' (4-1, 1-1 SEC) game against the Aggies (4-2, 2-1), Berry will be honored for being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last January. The video displayed some of Berry's top highlights from his time in Knoxville.

Berry played at Tennessee from 2007-09, becoming the only player in program history to earn unanimous first-team All-American honors twice. The 2009 Jim Thorpe Award winner was drafted fifth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played nine seasons before last playing in 2018.

"Whether he was in college or whether he was in the NFL, (a) dynamic playmaker that changed the way the game was played in the middle of the football field," Vols coach Josh Heupel said Tuesday. "Played violently, played downhill. Just one of the best to ever play the position."

Here's everything you need to know about Berry ahead of his big day Saturday:

Watch Tennessee football's Eric Berry hype video

Tennessee football released a promotional video titled "Dear Eric..." ahead of Eric Berry's honoring on Saturday.Watch here:

Why is Eric Berry being honored at Tennessee's game vs. Texas A&M?

Berry was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in January along with four coaches and 18 players, including former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and former USC running back Reggie Bush.

Berry is one of 27 former Vols coaches or players to be elected into the hall of fame.

Eric Berry college stats

Eric Berry set SEC records for interception return yards in a career (494) and single season (265 in 2008). His year-by-year stats at Tennessee:

Year Tackles Interceptions Tackles for loss Touchdowns 2007 86 5 2 1 2008 72 7 8.5 2 2009 87 2 7 0

