Tennessee football releases depth chart for Georgia game

Tennessee football released its depth chart Monday for its SEC game against Georgia.

The Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will play Georgia (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee football depth chart vs. Georgia

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Joe Milton

Nico Iamaleava

Running back

Jaylen Wright

Jabari Small

Dylan Sampson

Wide receiver

Kaleb Webb (or) Chas Nimrod (or) Dont'e Thornton

Wide receiver

Squirrel White

Dont'e Thornton

Wide receiver

Ramel Keyton

Kaleb Webb

Tight end

Jacob Warren

McCallan Castles

Left tackle

John Campbell

Gerald Mincey

Left guard

Andrej Karic (or) Ollie Lane

Jackson Lampley

Center

Cooper Mays

Ollie Lane (or) Dayne Davis

Right guard

Javontez Spraggins

Addison Nichols

Right tackle

Gerald Mincey

Jeremiah Crawford (or) Dayne Davis

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Tyler Baron

Dominic Bailey

Tyre West

Defensive tackle

Omari Thomas

Elijah Simmons (or) Kurott Garland

Defensive tackle

Omarr Norman-Lott (or) Bryson Eason

Daevin Hobbs

Defensive end

Roman Harrison

James Pearce

Joshua Josephs

Linebacker

Aaron Beasley

Kalib Perry

Linebacker

Elijah Herring

Jeremiah Telander

Cornerback

Doneiko Slaughter

Warren Burrell

Cornerback

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Brandon Turnage

STAR (nickel back)

Tamarion McDonald

Brandon Turnage (or) Jourdan Thomas

Safety

Jaylen McCollough

Jourdan Thomas

Safety

Wesley Walker

Andre Turrentine

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Charles Campbell

Punter

Jackson Ross

Long snapper

Matthew Salansky

Kick returner

Dee Williams (or) Cameron Seldon

Punt returner

Dee Williams

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football releases depth chart for Georgia game