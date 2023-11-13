Tennessee football releases depth chart for Georgia game
Tennessee football released its depth chart Monday for its SEC game against Georgia.
The Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will play Georgia (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee football depth chart vs. Georgia
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Joe Milton
Running back
Jabari Small
Dylan Sampson
Wide receiver
Kaleb Webb (or) Chas Nimrod (or) Dont'e Thornton
Wide receiver
Squirrel White
Dont'e Thornton
Wide receiver
Kaleb Webb
Tight end
Jacob Warren
Left tackle
John Campbell
Gerald Mincey
Left guard
Andrej Karic (or) Ollie Lane
Jackson Lampley
Center
Cooper Mays
Ollie Lane (or) Dayne Davis
Right guard
Javontez Spraggins
Addison Nichols
Right tackle
Gerald Mincey
Jeremiah Crawford (or) Dayne Davis
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Tyler Baron
Dominic Bailey
Tyre West
Defensive tackle
Omari Thomas
Elijah Simmons (or) Kurott Garland
Defensive tackle
Omarr Norman-Lott (or) Bryson Eason
Daevin Hobbs
Defensive end
Roman Harrison
James Pearce
Joshua Josephs
Linebacker
Kalib Perry
Linebacker
Elijah Herring
Jeremiah Telander
Cornerback
Doneiko Slaughter
Cornerback
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
Brandon Turnage
STAR (nickel back)
Tamarion McDonald
Brandon Turnage (or) Jourdan Thomas
Safety
Jaylen McCollough
Jourdan Thomas
Safety
Andre Turrentine
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Charles Campbell
Punter
Jackson Ross
Long snapper
Matthew Salansky
Kick returner
Dee Williams (or) Cameron Seldon
Punt returner
Dee Williams
