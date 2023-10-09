Tennessee football releases depth chart for Texas A&M game after Bru McCoy injury

No. 17 Tennessee football released its depth chart Monday for its home game against Texas A&M.

Of course, it didn't include wide receiver Bru McCoy, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the win over South Carolina.

The Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will play Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium. They've only played four times in their series history with a 2-2 split.

Texas A&M beat Tennessee 34-13 at Neyland Stadium in 2020. But the crowd was limited to 22,645 because of COVID restrictions.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Joe Milton

Nico Iamaleava

Running back

Jaylen Wright

Jabari Small

Dylan Sampson

Wide receiver

Kaleb Webb (or) Chas Nimrod

Wide receiver

Squirrel White

Dont'e Thornton

Wide receiver

Ramel Keyton

Kaleb Webb

Tight end

Jacob Warren

McCallan Castles

Left tackle

John Campbell

Gerald Mincey

Left guard

Andrej Karic (or) Ollie Lane (or) Jackson Lampley

Center

Cooper Mays

Ollie Lane (or) Dayne Davis

Right guard

Javontez Spraggins

Addison Nichols

Right tackle

Jeremiah Crawford

Gerald Mincey (or) Dayne Davis

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Tyler Baron (or) Dominic Bailey

Tyre West

Defensive tackle

Omari Thomas

Elijah Simmons (or) Kurott Garland

Defensive tackle

Omarr Norman-Lott (or) Bryson Eason

Daevin Hobbs

Defensive end

Roman Harrison

James Pearce

Joshua Josephs

Linebacker

Aaron Beasley

Kalib Perry (or) Arion Carter

Linebacker

Elijah Herring

Jeremiah Telander

Cornerback

Doneiko Slaughter (or) Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Cornerback

Kamal Hadden (or) Warren Burrell

STAR (nickel back)

Tamarion McDonald

Brandon Turnage

Safety

Jaylen McCollough

Jourdan Thomas

Safety

Wesley Walker

Andre Turrentine (or) Christian Charles

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Charles Campbell

Punter

Jackson Ross

Long snapper

Matthew Salansky

Kick returner

Dee Williams (or) Cameron Seldon

Punt returner

Dee Williams

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football releases depth chart for Texas A&M game without Bru McCoy