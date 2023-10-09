Tennessee football releases depth chart for Texas A&M game after Bru McCoy injury
No. 17 Tennessee football released its depth chart Monday for its home game against Texas A&M.
Of course, it didn't include wide receiver Bru McCoy, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the win over South Carolina.
The Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will play Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium. They've only played four times in their series history with a 2-2 split.
Texas A&M beat Tennessee 34-13 at Neyland Stadium in 2020. But the crowd was limited to 22,645 because of COVID restrictions.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Joe Milton
Running back
Jaylen Wright
Jabari Small
Dylan Sampson
Wide receiver
Kaleb Webb (or) Chas Nimrod
Wide receiver
Squirrel White
Dont'e Thornton
Wide receiver
Kaleb Webb
Tight end
Jacob Warren
Left tackle
John Campbell
Left guard
Andrej Karic (or) Ollie Lane (or) Jackson Lampley
Center
Cooper Mays
Ollie Lane (or) Dayne Davis
Right guard
Javontez Spraggins
Addison Nichols
Right tackle
Jeremiah Crawford
Gerald Mincey (or) Dayne Davis
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Tyler Baron (or) Dominic Bailey
Tyre West
Defensive tackle
Omari Thomas
Elijah Simmons (or) Kurott Garland
Defensive tackle
Omarr Norman-Lott (or) Bryson Eason
Daevin Hobbs
Defensive end
Roman Harrison
James Pearce
Joshua Josephs
Linebacker
Kalib Perry (or) Arion Carter
Linebacker
Elijah Herring
Jeremiah Telander
Cornerback
Doneiko Slaughter (or) Gabe Jeudy-Lally
Cornerback
Kamal Hadden (or) Warren Burrell
STAR (nickel back)
Tamarion McDonald
Brandon Turnage
Safety
Jaylen McCollough
Jourdan Thomas
Safety
Andre Turrentine (or) Christian Charles
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Charles Campbell
Punter
Jackson Ross
Long snapper
Matthew Salansky
Kick returner
Dee Williams (or) Cameron Seldon
Punt returner
Dee Williams
Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.
