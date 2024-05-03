Tennessee football releases bizarre Lego animation of Chiefs DB Kamal Hadden, OL Trey Smith

Football fans across the country are hunkering down for the slowest part of the NFL’s offseason, but the Kansas City Chiefs are doing their best to stay in their minds.

On Thursday, the reigning Super Bowl champions got a little help in that regard from the University of Tennessee Volunteers football program, which Tweeted out a bizarre stop-motion animation of Chiefs rookie Kamal Hadden and Trey Smith made of Legos.

Hadden and Smith are Tennessee products, so a shoutout wasn’t totally unexpected, but the execution of this latest bit by the Volunteers seemed to have come a little out of left field.

Dubbed “Brick-Six” the video shows Hadden intercepting a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders while in uniform for Kansas City. Smith, who plays on the Chiefs’ offense, can be seen celebrating the play, ostensibly from the sideline.

This creative display is sure to stick with Kansas City’s fans for months while they await the start of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire