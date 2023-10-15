Tennessee football redshirt tracker: Status of Nico Iamaleava and Vols freshmen
Tennessee freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a former five-star prospect, can still take a redshirt this season, even though coach Josh Heupel said that isn’t the plan.
Iamaleava is among 10 UT freshmen who have played this season but not enough to forfeit their redshirt this year. He has played 16 snaps total, appearing briefly in wins over Virginia and UTSA as Joe Milton's backup.
A player cannot redshirt if he appears in more than four games, even if it's just one snap in a game. Seven freshmen have already exceeded that mark midway through the season for the Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC).
UT still has six games in the regular season and a likely bowl game ahead, so this list is certain to change. But here’s where the freshmen stand in terms of their redshirt status, based on how many games they’ve played.
Tennessee football freshman who cannot redshirt in 2023 season
Arion Carter, linebacker
Games played: 6
Hometown: Smyrna, Tennessee
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 129 overall in 247 Sports Composite
Rickey Gibson, defensive back
Games played: 6
Hometown: Trussville, Alabama
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 288 overall
Caleb Herring, defensive end
Games played: 6
Hometown: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 84 overall
Khalifa Keith, running back
Games played: 5
Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 613
Cameron Seldon, running back
Games played: 6
Hometown: Browns Store, Virginia
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 134 overall
John Slaughter, defensive back
Games played: 6
Hometown: Clarksdale, Mississippi
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 599 overall
Jeremiah Telander, linebacker
Games played: 6
Hometown: Gainesville, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 612 overall
Tennessee freshmen who have played but remain redshirt eligible
Cristian Conyer, cornerback
Games played: 3
Hometown: Bowling Green, Kentucky
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 567 overall
Ethan Davis, tight end
Games played: 1
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 143 overall
Daevin Hobbs, defensive lineman
Games played: 3
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 56 overall
Nico Iamaleava, quarterback
Games played: 2
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Recruiting ranking: 5 stars, No. 3 overall
Vysen Lang, offensive lineman
Games played: 2
Hometown: Pike Road, Alabama
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 709 overall
Jack Luttrell, safety
Games played: 3
Hometown: Gainesville, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 970 overall
Jordan Matthews, cornerback
Games played: 2
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 157 overall
Nathan Robinson, defensive lineman
Games played: 1
Hometown: Greenbrier, Tennessee
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 558 overall
Jalen Smith, linebacker
Games played: 1
Hometown: Grayson, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 428 overall
Shamurad Umarov, offensive lineman
Games played: 2
Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 309 overall
Tennessee freshman who have not played in 2023
DeSean Bishop, running back
Games played: 0
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 1,308 overall
Chandavian Bradley, defensive lineman
Games played: 0
Hometown: Platte City, Missouri
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 136 overall
Ayden Bussell, offensive lineman
Games played: 0
Hometown: Mount Juliet, Tennessee
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 851 overall
Trevor Duncan, defensive lineman
Games played: 0
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 728 overall
Nathan Leacock, wide receiver
Games played: 0
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 73 overall
Emmanuel Okoye, tight end
Games played: 0
Hometown: Anambra, Nigeria
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 443 overall
Nate Spillman, wide receiver
Games played: 0
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 1,427 overall
Tyree Weathersby, defensive lineman
Games played: 0
Hometown: Douglasville, Georgia
Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 299 overall
