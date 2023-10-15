Tennessee football redshirt tracker: Status of Nico Iamaleava and Vols freshmen

Tennessee freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a former five-star prospect, can still take a redshirt this season, even though coach Josh Heupel said that isn’t the plan.

Iamaleava is among 10 UT freshmen who have played this season but not enough to forfeit their redshirt this year. He has played 16 snaps total, appearing briefly in wins over Virginia and UTSA as Joe Milton's backup.

A player cannot redshirt if he appears in more than four games, even if it's just one snap in a game. Seven freshmen have already exceeded that mark midway through the season for the Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC).

UT still has six games in the regular season and a likely bowl game ahead, so this list is certain to change. But here’s where the freshmen stand in terms of their redshirt status, based on how many games they’ve played.

Tennessee football freshman who cannot redshirt in 2023 season

Arion Carter, linebacker

Games played: 6

Hometown: Smyrna, Tennessee

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 129 overall in 247 Sports Composite

Rickey Gibson, defensive back

Games played: 6

Hometown: Trussville, Alabama

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 288 overall

Caleb Herring, defensive end

Games played: 6

Hometown: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 84 overall

Khalifa Keith, running back

Games played: 5

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 613

Cameron Seldon, running back

Games played: 6

Hometown: Browns Store, Virginia

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 134 overall

John Slaughter, defensive back

Games played: 6

Hometown: Clarksdale, Mississippi

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 599 overall

Jeremiah Telander, linebacker

Games played: 6

Hometown: Gainesville, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 612 overall

Tennessee freshmen who have played but remain redshirt eligible

Cristian Conyer, cornerback

Games played: 3

Hometown: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 567 overall

Ethan Davis, tight end

Games played: 1

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 143 overall

Daevin Hobbs, defensive lineman

Games played: 3

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 56 overall

Nico Iamaleava, quarterback

Games played: 2

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Recruiting ranking: 5 stars, No. 3 overall

Vysen Lang, offensive lineman

Games played: 2

Hometown: Pike Road, Alabama

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 709 overall

Jack Luttrell, safety

Games played: 3

Hometown: Gainesville, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 970 overall

Jordan Matthews, cornerback

Games played: 2

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 157 overall

Nathan Robinson, defensive lineman

Games played: 1

Hometown: Greenbrier, Tennessee

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 558 overall

Jalen Smith, linebacker

Games played: 1

Hometown: Grayson, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 428 overall

Shamurad Umarov, offensive lineman

Games played: 2

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 309 overall

Tennessee freshman who have not played in 2023

DeSean Bishop, running back

Games played: 0

Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 1,308 overall

Chandavian Bradley, defensive lineman

Games played: 0

Hometown: Platte City, Missouri

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 136 overall

Ayden Bussell, offensive lineman

Games played: 0

Hometown: Mount Juliet, Tennessee

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 851 overall

Trevor Duncan, defensive lineman

Games played: 0

Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 728 overall

Nathan Leacock, wide receiver

Games played: 0

Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 73 overall

Emmanuel Okoye, tight end

Games played: 0

Hometown: Anambra, Nigeria

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 443 overall

Nate Spillman, wide receiver

Games played: 0

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Recruiting ranking: 3 stars, No. 1,427 overall

Tyree Weathersby, defensive lineman

Games played: 0

Hometown: Douglasville, Georgia

Recruiting ranking: 4 stars, No. 299 overall

