These Tennessee football recruits have a fantabulous, magnificent way of tweeting their offers

Like most high school football stars, Chauncey Gooden and C.J. Jimcoily never gave much thought to the way they announced scholarship offers on social media.

It often started with a simple sentence: "Blessed to receive an offer from ... "

It's the way almost all athletes announce their arrival on the national recruiting stage.

But the Lipscomb Academy football stars and Class of 2025 recruits may be changing that, and it started with one phrase tweeted out by Jimcoily eight offers into his recruitment last fall.

"After a splendid conversation ... " is how Jimcoily began the announcement that Kentucky had offered the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Mustangs defensive back Sept. 20. Splendid didn't turn heads, although it was an offbeat way to bring attention to the offer.

But it kickstarted a word-onslaught the two sophomores have used and has become a staple of the way they introduce a new offer.

"Most of my teammates laugh at how I carry myself in a professional manner at school," Jimcoily said. "They sort of joke around with it, but I started thinking, 'Y'all think it's funny? Just wait. I'm about to really show you guys.'"

After already receiving offers from schools like Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas and Ole Miss, Jimcoily unleashed a barrage of words and phrases after the Kentucky offer. Splendid turned into "fantabulous" (EKU), "indubitably magnificent" (Oklahoma), "Inconceivably blessed" (Auburn), "After an exquisite visit ... " (Louisville), "Exorbitantly blessed" (Nebraska), "Splendiferously blessed" (UAB), and one of the more interesting choices, "Sanguinely blessed" (North Carolina) on Feb. 27.

"It's a chance to show my personality," said Jimcoily, who has 21 offers, including Miami, Memphis, Florida and Boston College. "And this was something I didn't see people doing. I started using a dictionary and just scrolling through it and finding words."

Chauncey Gooden joins the tweet storm

The 6-4, 315-pound Gooden is a four-star offensive lineman ranked as the No. 3 prospect and No. 2 interior offensive lineman in Tennessee by 247sports Composite and has more than 40 offers, including Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Georgia, TCU and Ole Miss. He caught on to Jimcoily's tweets almost immediately and added his own twist.

Gooden has used the standard "blessed and honored" for offers from schools like Auburn, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Maryland. But he graduated to all-caps "EXUBERANTLY" (Oklahoma), "INCONCEIVABLY" (Penn State), "ECSTATICALLY" (Ole Miss) "JUBILANTLY" (Michigan State) and "INDUBITABLY" (UNC).

"CJ started a trend," Gooden said. "He's the originator. Now we're both just trying to expand it. It's fun. It brings fun into the recruiting process and it also brings big words back."

Lipscomb Academy's Kris Thompson (9) jumps up on a trunk a celebrates the win over CPA in the BlueCross Bowl Division II-AA Championship game at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

No lack of words

But scrolling through a thick dictionary can be tedious, so Jimcoily downloaded a vocabulary app on his phone and uses it to find more words. While he and Gooden have used the same words in their tweets, neither has tweeted a word twice in their own feed.

"If we ran out of words, we'd probably stop," Jimcoily said. "But it's the English language. There's like hundreds of thousands of words. I don't think we'll run out. I mean, it's got to make sense in how we use it."

Gooden dropped a 36-letter word even Mary Poppins fans would be proud of when he received an offer from the two-time CFP national champion Bulldogs, March 25.

Both have been on recruiting visits during the past month. Gooden was at Clemson on April 1 and Pittsburgh on April 15 where he picked up his most recent offer. Jimcoily was at Penn State on April 1 but it was his visit to Oklahoma on March 26 when he realized his tweets were traveling.

"There are a couple of kids from Tennessee on that team that came up to me and asked me about my tweets," he said. "It was cool because I thought, 'Hey, I started that. And they know about it'."

Their tweets have been on several college coaches' radar and both have no plans to slow down. Gooden noted earlier this week that he plans to narrow his offers to a top 10 list in the coming weeks. Teammate and Lispcomb Academy linebacker Edwin Spillman shortened his list to a top six that included Tennessee last week.

"I'll find a creative way to use a big word when I come out with my top 10," Gooden said.

