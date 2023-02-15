Tennessee football recruiting: Vols’ top 2024 quarterback targets

National signing day signaled the end of the class of 2023 and now a focus shifts to the class of 2024 on the recruiting trail.

Tennessee currently has three 2024 commits, headlined by four-stars Jonathan Echols (athlete) and Kaleb Beasley (cornerback).

The Vols have the No. 13 overall class and No. 6 class in the Southeastern Conference, according to the On3 Sports consensus.

Last season the Vols landed 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to On3 Sports. Tennessee has offered multiple high-profile quarterback targets in the 2024 class.

Vols Wire breaks down the top 2024 quarterback targets for Tennessee. The top quarterback targets for the Vols are listed below.

Jadyn Davis

Height: 6-foot-1.5

Weight: 192 pounds

High School: Providence Day School (Charlotte, North Carolina)

National Ranking (On3 consensus): No. 18

Positional Ranking: No. 3

State Ranking: No. 1

Davis led Providence Day to the Division I state championship last season. He was named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and the MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year.

He recorded 3,425 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Davis completed 72.5 percent of his passing attempts (300 passing attempts).

Davis has been on four unofficial visits to Tennessee over the past two seasons. He was in attendance as the Vols upset Alabama last season.

Jake Merklinger

Story continues

Height: 6-foot-2.5

Weight: 195 pounds

High School: Calvary Day School (Savannah, Georgia)

National Ranking (On3 consensus): No. 65

Positional Ranking: No. 7

State Ranking: No. 11

Merklinger has won back-to-back 3A Offensive Player of the Year awards. As a junior in 2022, Merklinger finished the season with 32 passing touchdowns and 1,987 passing yards.

He visited Tennessee twice last season and has been on four unofficial visits to Knoxville. Merklinger was attendance as the Vols defeated Alabama and Kentucky last season.

Had an amazing time in Knoxville this weekend. Thank you!! pic.twitter.com/eudMJqpcFi — Jake Merklinger (@JakeMerklinger) October 30, 2022

Davi Belfort

Height: 5-foot-11.5

Weight: 185 pounds

High School: Gulliver Preparatory School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

National Ranking (On3 consensus): No. 417

Positional Ranking: No. 28

State Ranking: No. 59

Belfort reclassified from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024 after enrolling at Gulliver Preparatory School. He played his freshman season at Cardinal Newman High School, totaling 2,016 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns.

Last season Belfort missed the end of the season due to injury. In his first eight games, he totaled 2,358 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns.

The Volunteers made Belfort’s top seven teams, but did not make the cut down to three teams last month. Belfort will remain a target to watch if Tennessee does not land anyone higher on the board.

Top 7! All glory to God 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DBJ2XaRxEp — Davi Belfort (@DaviBelfort) October 29, 2022

DJ Moore

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175 pounds

High School: The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Florida)

National Ranking (On3 consensus): No. 718

Positional Ranking: No. 59

State Ranking: No. 101

Moore split time with Jackson Judge as a sophomore, but still ended the season with 853 passing yards and nine total touchdowns. His breakout performance came against South Walton High School in the Florida 4A playoffs, completing 4-of-4 passing attempts for two passing touchdowns.

Last season as a junior, Moore started 10 games and totaled 1,101 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns.

Moore attended junior day for the Vols last season, five months after he received an offer from Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire