Tennessee football recruiting highlights during first week in December

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel and the Vols’ staff have been visiting commits and prospects on the recruiting trail, as well as having players visit on campus.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Below are recruiting highlights during the first week in December.

Brian Grant

Christian Harrison

Darren Agu

Jeffrey M'ba

Alex Golesh

End of a huge weekend On Rocky Top!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/7uzllKKRCw — Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) December 5, 2021

Trey Johnson

Jourdan Thomas

Desmond Williams

Kalib Perry

Special thanks @CoachBJMary for taking time to come by and check out Great Crossing Highschool. Also thanks for coming to spend time with my Family and I! Thanks again @Vol_Football @CoachHeupel @LevornH #GobigO #Vol4l #GoVols

🍊 pic.twitter.com/pZgvX2wFYd — Kalib Perry (@kalib_perry) December 7, 2021

Derek Taylor

Desmond Williams

Gus Hill

Jared Verse

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/kfPVhw1OL9 — Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) December 7, 2021

Justin Williams

TOP 2 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Lzjv9saMwd — JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA "J-WILL" (@akajwill) December 7, 2021

Ian Poe

Phillip Mason

Mason Curtis

Marquise Gilbert

Micah Gilbert

Kaleb Jackson

Jonathan Echols

Tayven Jackson

Great home visit. Excited to enroll in January 🍊 GO VOLS🧡 pic.twitter.com/KFBmbLEqK5 — Tayven jackson (@Tayvenjacksonn2) December 2, 2021

Justin Williams

Chas Nimrod

DeMario Tolan

Josh Heupel

Can’t say enough great things about #VolAirForce! Thank you for going above and beyond! I appreciate you for giving your all for Tennessee! #GBO🍊 https://t.co/vMMWMpB3tF — Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 2, 2021

Christian Harrison

Tennessee football

Sending our thanks to the #VolAirForce ✈ This group of leadership donors are logging big-time hours, helping our coaches to be efficient and effective on the recruiting trail. pic.twitter.com/UvdEh6YLcm — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 1, 2021

