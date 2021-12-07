Tennessee football recruiting highlights during first week in December
First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.
Heupel and the Vols’ staff have been visiting commits and prospects on the recruiting trail, as well as having players visit on campus.
The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
Below are recruiting highlights during the first week in December.
Brian Grant
Had a awesome home visit tonight with Coach Elerbee can’t wait to be at UT. #GBO 🍊!!!!!!! @Gelarbee @Vol_Football @Coach_BGrant50 pic.twitter.com/JhGwFuvo1u
— Brian Grant (@BrianGrant50) December 6, 2021
Christian Harrison
Vol Nation… 🧡 How This Look ??#GBO #GoVols 🍊 https://t.co/wxuSol5myG pic.twitter.com/wyd3M3s1Xd
— Christian Harrison (@ChrisHarrisonI) December 5, 2021
Darren Agu
Thank you for having me @Vol_Football , really enjoyed my time!🧡🍊 #vols pic.twitter.com/YOqYqexORu
— Darren Agu (@agu_darren) December 5, 2021
Jeffrey M'ba
salut c’est moi ✌🏾@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/OTpUqUnOPG
— THANOS (@jeffrey_mbaa) December 5, 2021
Alex Golesh
End of a huge weekend On Rocky Top!!
— Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) December 5, 2021
Trey Johnson
Merry Flipmas, Vol Nation!! 🍊🤝 pic.twitter.com/EMBnWjWJ4Y
— Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) December 5, 2021
Jourdan Thomas
Done Deal. #VFL🧡@coachjoshheupel @CoachWMartinez @CoachTimBanks @Vol_Football @Vol_Sports pic.twitter.com/CWPPdxpwUz
— Jourdan Thomas (@jthomas1_) December 5, 2021
Desmond Williams
Had a an Amazing time in Knoxville and very thankful for Official Visit🍊GBO!! @CoachWMartinez @CoachTimBanks @CoachEkelerUT @UTVolRecruiting@coachjoshheupel pic.twitter.com/ZFBmJgmGmV
— Dee Williams (@Des_williams4) December 5, 2021
Kalib Perry
Special thanks @CoachBJMary for taking time to come by and check out Great Crossing Highschool. Also thanks for coming to spend time with my Family and I! Thanks again @Vol_Football @CoachHeupel @LevornH #GobigO #Vol4l #GoVols
🍊 pic.twitter.com/pZgvX2wFYd
— Kalib Perry (@kalib_perry) December 7, 2021
Derek Taylor
I would like to thank The University of Tennessee for offering me and opportunity to further my athletic and academic career there.🍊 #Vols #GBO #Elite3🔺 @_Elite3 @CoachEkelerUT @CoachGolesh @coachjoshheupel @RileyElite3 @ChadSimmons_ @GreenbrierFB pic.twitter.com/fu7eQAQCnt
— Derek Taylor (@DerekTaylor0) December 7, 2021
Desmond Williams
Give All Glory To God🙏🏾100% Committed ‼️🍊GBO! @coachjoshheupel @CoachWMartinez @CoachTimBanks @UTVolRecruiting @GoVols247 @GiveYourAllUT pic.twitter.com/2cda6zUPql
— Dee Williams (@Des_williams4) December 7, 2021
Gus Hill
Great talk with @CoachEkelerUT this morning! @coachjoshheupel @Gelarbee @CSmithScout #Vol pic.twitter.com/XyZtNjMQAi
— Guthrie (Gus) Hill (@Gushill04) December 6, 2021
Jared Verse
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/kfPVhw1OL9
— Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) December 7, 2021
Justin Williams
TOP 2 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Lzjv9saMwd
— JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA "J-WILL" (@akajwill) December 7, 2021
Ian Poe
Blessed to receive a PWO from the University of Tennessee 🍊@Vol_Football @Ttown_FB @CSmithScout pic.twitter.com/BctU4PHp6f
— Ian Poe 🦍 (@_ian_poe_) December 6, 2021
Phillip Mason
𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒✞ @Vol_Football @luc_brian @wolfpack7on7 @RecruitRHS @247Sports @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/7X21WBSKTd
— Phillip Mason (@pmdeuce7) December 5, 2021
Mason Curtis
After a great conversation with @CoachGolesh I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee!@NCEC_Recruiting @EnsworthFB @CSmithScout @CoachRocBatten @NatlPlaymkrsAca @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/NPMk7NayoY
— Mason Curtis (@MasonCurtis88) December 6, 2021
Marquise Gilbert
TOP 3 where y’all think I’m going ⭐️🔥🔥 #auburn #Tennessee #Auburn pic.twitter.com/PhEzsQ6Ptw
— Marquise Gilbert (@_Rambo3k) December 3, 2021
Micah Gilbert
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee @Vol_Football @CharChristAD @CoachEkelerUT pic.twitter.com/IyxIZ8EA7N
— Micah Gilbert (@Gilbert316Micah) December 2, 2021
Kaleb Jackson
I’m blessed to announce that I have earned an offer from the University of Tennessee @CoachMack_Tenn @Coach_Trosclair @bmorris5486 @GastJoshua @NOLIMIT_Von @teeflysparrow @koreylindsey21 @samspiegs @ScarboroughMike @JeritRoser pic.twitter.com/DWdKz4yesY
— Kaleb Jackson (@Kaleb_TheGreat) December 2, 2021
Jonathan Echols
#AGTG Blessed To Receive An ⭕️ffer From University of Tennessee #GBO🍊@Vol_Football @coachg76 @BALLERSCHOICE1 @SWiltfong247 @JeremyO_Johnson @samspiegs @LemmingReport @RivalsFriedman @ErikRichardsUSA @lukewinstel @EnloeClemons @HeardBraves @FOFilmDiv
#COACHMIL pic.twitter.com/ePQmlOl9iC
— Jonathan Echols (@jechols24) December 1, 2021
Tayven Jackson
Great home visit. Excited to enroll in January 🍊 GO VOLS🧡 pic.twitter.com/KFBmbLEqK5
— Tayven jackson (@Tayvenjacksonn2) December 2, 2021
Justin Williams
GBO 🍊 Thank you for stopping by ! @coachjoshheupel @CoachMack_Tenn pic.twitter.com/fLNDgBYGJ0
— JUSTIN WILLIAMS AKA "J-WILL" (@akajwill) December 2, 2021
Chas Nimrod
Great home visit today! @CoachGolesh @Vol_Football @coachjoshheupel @RyanCallahan247 #GBO #GoVols pic.twitter.com/8QLWqCw46g
— charles nimrod (@NimrodChas) December 2, 2021
DeMario Tolan
Great home visit with the University of Tennessee #GBO🍊 @luc_brian @Vol_Football @UTVolRecruiting @ChadSimmons_ @Andrew_Ivins @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @Vol_Football @VolNation @SRVols @VolFootball117 @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/R5W8Cjal2o
— DeMario Tolan ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DemarioTolan) December 2, 2021
Josh Heupel
Can’t say enough great things about #VolAirForce! Thank you for going above and beyond! I appreciate you for giving your all for Tennessee! #GBO🍊 https://t.co/vMMWMpB3tF
— Josh Heupel (@coachjoshheupel) December 2, 2021
Christian Harrison
Great Home Visit Today ! 🧡 #GBO #GoVols 🍊@CoachWMartinez @coachjoshheupel pic.twitter.com/OnFvnKdM60
— Christian Harrison (@ChrisHarrisonI) December 2, 2021
Tennessee football
Sending our thanks to the #VolAirForce ✈
This group of leadership donors are logging big-time hours, helping our coaches to be efficient and effective on the recruiting trail. pic.twitter.com/UvdEh6YLcm
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 1, 2021
