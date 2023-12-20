Tennessee football recruiting class 2024: Meet Vols’ early signees for Josh Heupel

The 2024 Tennessee football recruiting class will put pen to paper today for the start of the early signing period.

It’s the third class under coach Josh Heupel and based on projections looks to be in between the previous two.

This 2024 class enters signing day ranked No. 14 in 247Sports Composite, based on commitments. The 2022 class was ranked No. 17, and the 2023 class was ranked No. 10.

This 2024 class is also ranked No. 8 in the 16-team SEC, which includes new members Texas and Oklahoma. But those are just projections until the prospects sign a national letter of intent. Ten UT commitments already enrolled and joined the Vols in Citrus Bowl practice, taking the suspense out of their signing.

Here are the prospects who have signed with Tennessee:

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee recruiting class 2024: Every player Vols football signed