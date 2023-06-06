JJ Harrell decommits from Tennessee football 2024 class, coach Josh Heupel

Tennessee football and coach Josh Heupel lost one of their top recruits in the Class of 2024 on Monday. Four-star wide receiver JJ Harrell decommitted from the Volunteers as in-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss continue to push for the North Panola (Mississippi) standout.

"Recruiting became a little overwhelming and became very tough to juggle along with my surgery," Harrell wrote on Twitter. "Because of that I feel like I didn't give myself a true chance to explore all of my options. I rushed the process. I'm 100% healthy now and I want to open my recruitment back up and give myself a chance to make sure I'm making the right decision for my future."

The 6-foot, 187-pound Harrell is the No. 3 prospect in Mississippi and No. 20 wide receiver nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The senior is the No. 143-ranked prospect in the country.

Harrell committed to Tennessee on Feb. 27 and also received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia along with Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tennessee football recruiting 2024: JJ Harrell decommits from Vols