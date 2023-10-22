A Tennessee football will rebound will hinge on defense, QB Joe Milton running | Adams

Tennessee football’s first of 10 consecutive losses to Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium was in 2007. But the 41-17 defeat didn’t linger.

The Vols bounced back from the loss to win five consecutive games and qualify for the SEC Championship game. Resilience is required again after UT’s 34-20 loss to Saban’s Tide at Bryant-Denny on Saturday.

Five games remain, and two of them – against Connecticut and Vanderbilt – are practically sure things. The others – against Kentucky, Missouri and Georgia – will determine whether this season is a success, failure or something in between.

In a best-case scenario, Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will continue to excel on defense − aside from the second half against Alabama − while finding more ways to produce offense like it did in taking a 20-7 first-half lead against the Tide. As good as its offense looked for a half against, it’s easier to trust Tennessee’s defense than its offense.

UT’s offense still reminds no one of last season’s model, which led the nation in both points and yards per game. And its inconsistency was apparent again in the first- to second-half flip-flop in Saturday's defeat.

Quarterback Joe Milton’s inconsistency already has been well documented. You were reminded of that Saturday.

He completed 16 of 22 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers in the first half. In the second half, he was 12-for-19 passing for only 96 yards and handed Alabama a touchdown on a fumble, which turned into a Tide scoop and score.

Despite the extreme drop-off in the second half, Milton’s running was encouraging. The offense clearly functions better when he is running the ball, which he has done sparingly this season. But against Alabama, he rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries. His ability to take on tacklers and make extra yards added a much-needed dimension to the Tennessee offense.

It wasn’t enough to overcome Alabama’s 27-0 second-half surge. But it bodes well for the rest of the season.

No. 1 Georgia is the only team remaining on UT’s schedule with a defense comparable to Alabama’s.

Although Tennessee’s defense struggled against Alabama in the second half, it has proved itself frequently this season. You could attribute some of its success to the opposition.

The Vols ranked third nationally in sacks and tackles for loss per game before Saturday. None of UT’s first seven opponents, including Alabama, ranked better than 62nd in sacks allowed, and four of them ranked 99th or higher.

But Tennessee's improvement on defense from last season to this one isn't merely a testament to a decline in competition. UT ranked in the top 25 in sixth significant categories in the first half of the season: rushing defense (20th), scoring defense (17th), tackles for loss (tied for third), sacks (third), pass efficiency defense (24th), and total yards allowed per game (17th).

Much of the credit for that should go to defensive coordinator Tim Banks. Last season, my inbox reflected fan dissatisfaction with Banks. I haven’t gotten one email this season along those lines.

Banks’ aggressive defense has pressured most opposing quarterbacks relentlessly. You probably should expect more of the same in the majority of the last five games. Only Georgia is apt to slow down Tennessee’s pass rush.

Maybe, that defense will be enough against Kentucky on Oct. 28. However, more points likely will be needed against Missouri and Georgia.

But when Tennessee needs something extra, perhaps Milton’s running can provide it.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

