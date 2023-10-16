Tennessee football: Readers weigh in on Joe Milton, lack of offense | Adams

Tennessee football improved its record to 5-1 by beating Texas A&M last week. But my readers looked beyond the scoreboard and raised concerns about quarterback Joe Milton and the offense.

Jackie writes: Very good article. I have always questioned Milton’s accuracy and mental ability to continually lead the VOLS to an SEC pennant.

However, it is my feeling that we have the best coach that Tennessee could ever dream of in Josh Heupel.

With that said, he must see something that most of us don’t see or there are other factors that we are not aware of or it is simply above my/our football IQ. I am trusting our coach to use what he has to the success of the team.

My response: If you asked “What article is she referring to,” you missed the point. What matters is that she wrote “very good article.”

I crave positive reviews almost as much as negative ones.

Tom writes: My 1/2 cent comment: Joe Milton is not Hendon Hooker. But the real problem are the receivers. They don’t get open much and when they do they drop TDs, like Keyton against Texas A&M. I wonder how many he has dropped since coming to UT.

I think Milton is seeing the field and they’re all covered. That also adds pressure to the offensive line having to hold blocks longer. In my old eyes, the defense is much better.

Stilling loving your work, John.

My response: I only make a big deal out of compliments when I receive them. For the record: Tom’s critique is even better than Jackie’s, because he’s reflecting on my entire body of work.

Keep that in mind for future emails.

As for Ramel Keyton, he has dropped two surefire touchdown passes this season. You rarely will get a more catchable ball than the one Milton dropped in his hands against the Aggies.

That’s puzzling because I thought of Keyton as a surehanded receiver entering the season. Surehanded receivers don’t drop the pass he did against Texas A&M.

Anne writes: Why can't the coaches have confidence in their QB and receivers? Not Hail Marys. Just pass to the outside or a few yards out. Receivers will never get better if we don't utilize them.

Jabari Small up the middle over and over just doesn't cut it. Where's the energy and determination of the team that played South Carolina? Our defense kept us in the game, but I am very disappointed in coach Heupel's play calling. The VOLS' constant is their inconsistency.

We all need to quit comparing this team to last year. They are gone.

Let's be fair to this team. The players deserve nothing less.

My response: I can’t believe anyone is complaining about a running game that leads the SEC in rushing yards per game. That has been the offense’s saving grace.

I don’t get the South Carolina comparison, either. Texas A&M is better at almost every position than South Carolina except quarterback.

The Vols lacked neither energy nor determination against the Aggies. That’s why they won.

Quarterbacks and receivers must earn their coach’s confidence. Until they do, Heupel must scheme around their deficiencies.

John writes: My new name for Joe Milton is "Yo-Yo," up down, up down. What a disaster of a game. One good run and something resembling a passing game reserved for a freshman.

Not only has his arm lost its ability to find an open receiver, his decision-making resembles the tortoise and hare story, he being slow and stumbling and the opposition racing to beat his throw.

Heupel should have opted to bring in another competent QB from the portal.

My response: Kudos for spelling “hare” correctly. And your point on taking a transfer quarterback from the portal is well taken.

However, I doubt a transfer quarterback would have seen Tennessee as a viable option. The Vols signed the top quarterback in the country, and Milton was impressive in Tennessee’s Orange Bowl victory over Clemson.

Daniel writes: The play of Tennessee's defense − which, as it should, keeps getting better − was obviously critical to UT's win over Texas A&M. Equally so was the performance of the offensive line − also getting better − and running backs. (The backs have been good all year.)

And Dee Williams was just as big a factor. He not only returned an A&M punt for a touchdown, he also downed a Tennessee punt at the A&M 1-yard line.

I think Alabama may wish this year's UT game had been in Knoxville. It's so embarrassing to lose at home.

ADAMS: Is Tennessee football QB Joe Milton good enough to win an SEC road game?

My response: After last season, Alabama fans probably wish they had never heard of Knoxville. The Vols haven’t won at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2003, but this might be their best chance.

Stephen writes: Not that you need pats on the back from me but I think you’re just fabulous. Love your columns and love when you on Basilio. Thanks for everything.

My response: No, thank you. It’s always nice to tie the end of a column back to the beginning.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Readers weigh in on Tennessee football QB Joe Milton, lack of offense