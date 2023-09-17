Tennessee football rankings: Where will Volunteers fall in top 25 after loss to Florida?

No. 9 Tennessee — for now — has fallen from the ranks of the unbeaten after its 29-16 loss to Florida in The Swamp on Saturday.

The defeat adds at least another two years to the Vols' winless streak in Gainesville, Florida. More pointedly, it's a significant blow for Josh Heupel and Tennessee's hopes of making the College Football Playoff. But perhaps it wasn't as big an upset as people may have thought.

Tennessee has had to overcome a slow start in each of its first two wins against Virginia and Austin Peay, with Florida clearly being the best team the Vols have played up to this point of the season. The Gators largely inflicted their will on the visiting Volunteers, and was especially true of running back Trevor Etienne, who rushed 19 times for 153 yards in the victory.

The Joe Milton-led offense was also turnover-prone in the defeat, giving the Florida defense its first interception of the 2023 college football season and suffering two turnovers on downs (though one may have partly been the result of an official error).

All of those factors contribute to the question: Where will Tennessee rank in the latest U.S. LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25? Here's a look at how other teams played in Week 3 to determine how far the Vols might fall:

Tennessee football rankings: Where will Volunteers fall in top 25?

Considering Tennessee was barely inside the top 10 heading into Week 3, it's almost certain the Volunteers will fall out of the top 10 in the latest college football rankings. Here's a look at how the teams around Tennessee fared, which could affect how far the Vols fall:

No. 9 Tennessee: 29-16 loss to Florida

No. 10 Alabama: 17-3 win over Florida

No. 11 Notre Dame: 41-17 win over Central Michigan

No. 12 Utah: 31-7 win over Weber State

No. 13 Oregon: vs. Hawaii

No. 14 LSU: 41-14 win over Mississippi State

No. 15 Kansas State: 30-27 loss to Missouri

There typically is no good news when it comes to losing a game, but the Vols perhaps can take solace their hated rival, Alabama, struggled mightily in a 17-3 victory over South Florida, who were over 30-point underdogs in the game. The Vols also don't seem as if they will fall that far in the defeat.

If the Vols are simply to take the place of the next-highest-ranked team to lose, they'll only drop six spots to No. 15, the previous rank of Kansas State prior to the Wildcats' loss as a result of an SEC-record, 61-yard field goal.

Final ranking prediction: 15th

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football rankings: Where will loss to Florida drop Vols?