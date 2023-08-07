Tennessee football ranked in top 10 in USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Tennessee football will open the season with its highest ranking in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll since 2005.

The Vols are No. 10 in the poll, which was released Monday.

UT is one of six SEC teams in the Top 25, joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 25 Texas A&M.

Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M are the ranked teams on the Vols’ schedule. South Carolina, Florida and UT-San Antonio narrowly missed making the Top 25.

Here's who votes on coaches poll

A top 10 ranking means coaches believe UT’s 2022 success wasn’t a one-hit wonder.

Ballots are confidential. But SEC coaches with votes include Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, Florida’s Billy Napier, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.

Other notable voters are former UT coach Butch Jones (now at Arkansas State), former Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh (now South Florida head coach) and Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill.

But for better or worse, a preseason ranking doesn’t guarantee anything. Last season, Tennessee wasn’t ranked in the preseason by the coaches, but it finished No. 6 in the final poll.

These Vols must reload.

They replace Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker with quarterback Joe Milton. They also lost Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt, All-SEC wide receiver Cedric Tillman, All-SEC edge rusher Byron Young, first-round draft pick and offensive tackle Darnell Wright and others.

But Milton and linebacker Aaron Beasley, the stars of the Orange Bowl win over Clemson, will lead a revamped lineup.

Tennessee starts the season against Virginia on Sept. 2 (noon ET, ABC) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Vols haven't been this high in preseason in 18 years

This is the most preseason hype in terms of the coaches poll since 2005.

That year the Vols were ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll but finished with a disappointing 5-6 record. They were following a team that went 10-3 with a Cotton Bowl win in 2004.

This time around Tennessee is following an 11-2 mark and Orange Bowl victory from last season.

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll will be released on Aug. 14. Here is the coaches poll.

USA TODAY Sports Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank, School (record): Points (1st-place votes), last year’s final rank

1 Georgia (15-0): 1,643 (61) 1

2 Michigan (13-1): 1,510 3

3 Alabama (11-2): 1,489 (4) 5

4 Ohio State (11-2): 1,485 (1) 4

5 LSU (10-4): 1,294 15

6 Southern Cal (11-3): 1,228 13

7 Penn State (11-2): 1,181 7

8 Florida State (10-3): 1,145 10

9 Clemson (11-3): 1,078 12

10 Tennessee (11-2): 991 6

11 Washington (11-2): 941 8

12 Texas (8-5): 848 25

13 Notre Dame (9-4): 841 18

14 Utah (10-4): 839 11

15 Oregon (10-3): 820 16

16 TCU (13-2): 655 2

17 Kansas State (10-4): 440 14

18 Oregon State (10-3): 365 17

19 Oklahoma (6-7): 320 NR

20 North Carolina (9-5): 315 NR

21 Wisconsin (7-6): 309 NR

22 Mississippi (8-5): 303 NR

23 Tulane (12-2): 225 9

24 Texas Tech (8-5): 200 NR

25 Texas A&M (5-7): 196 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Mississippi State (9-4); No. 20 Troy (12-2); No. 21 UCLA (9-4); No. 22 Pittsburgh (9-4); No. 23 South Carolina (8-5); No. 24 Fresno State (10-4).

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa (8-5) 169; South Carolina (8-5) 89; Florida (6-7) 63; Texas-San Antonio (11-3) 59; Pittsburgh (9-4) 52; UCLA (9-4) 42; Kentucky (7-6) 34; Baylor (6-7) 28; Troy (12-2) 25; Arkansas (7-6) 20; Fresno State (10-4) 19; North Carolina State (8-5) 19; Auburn (5-7) 18; Boise State (10-4) 18; Miami (Fla.) (5-7) 16; Minnesota (9-4) 16; Mississippi State (9-4) 13; Oklahoma State (7-6) 12; Missouri (6-7) 11; Maryland (8-5) 10; SMU (7-6) 8; South Alabama (10-3) 8; Illinois (8-5) 7; Air Force (10-3) 6; Wake Forest (8-5) 6; Toledo (9-5) 5; Washington State (7-6) 4; Houston (8-5) 3; Arizona (5-7) 2; Brigham Young (8-5) 2; Duke (9-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 1; Kansas (6-7) 1; Memphis (7-6) 1.

