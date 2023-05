Tennessee football ranked as favorites for multiple top 2024 prospects

Third-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2024 four-star edge prospect Kellen Lindstrom announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. He is the eleventh 2024 commitment for the Vols.

Lindstrom joins cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., wide receiver JJ Harrell, athlete Jonathan Echols, quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther and safety Edrees Farooq and defensive lineman Jeremias Heard as commitments in the Vols’ 2024 class.

Tennessee’s 2024 class ranks ninth nationally and fifth in the Southeastern Conference.

A look at updated 2024 SEC recruiting rankings

The Vols are listed as leaders for multiple top prospects in the class of 2024, according to On3 RPM.

Vols Wire looks at 2024 prospects in which Tennessee is currently a leader for. Top Vols’ prospects in the On3 RPM are listed below.

Marques Easley

Position: Offensive tackle

Star: Four-star

National ranking: No. 237

Position ranking: No. 19

State ranking: No. 5

Edwin Spillman

Mark Zaleski /USA TODAY Network

Position: Linebacker

Star: Four-star

National ranking: No. 251

Position ranking: No. 27

State ranking: No. 4

Kamarion Franklin

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Position: Defensive line

Star: Four-star

National ranking: No. 36

Position ranking: No. 7

State ranking: No. 1

Boo Carter

Saul Young/USA TODAY Network

Position: Athlete

Star: Four-star

National ranking: No. 229

Position ranking: No. 10

State ranking: No. 3

Travaris Banks

Position: Safety

Star: Four-star

National ranking: No. 190

Position ranking: No. 15

State ranking: No. 12

Kameryn Fountain

I will be at Tennessee vs Alabama this weekend 🍊!! pic.twitter.com/S0l7f2vf2C — lilglobalkam (@Kameryn76867144) October 13, 2022

Position: Edge rusher

Star: Four-star

National ranking: No. 146

Position ranking: No. 9

State ranking: No. 25

Brandon Heyward

Caitie McMekin/ USA TODAY Network

Position: Wide receiver

Star: Three-star

National ranking: No. 796

Position ranking: No. 113

State ranking: No. 25

Micah Welch

Position: Running back

Star: Three-star

National ranking: No. 594

Position ranking: No. 49

State ranking: No. 75

Ronan O'Connell

George Walker IV/USA TODAY Network

Position: Interior offensive line

Star: Three-star

National ranking: No. 614

Position ranking: No. 46

State ranking: No. 16

Devoux Tuataga

I will be visiting The University of Tennessee this weekend! #GoVols #Rockytop pic.twitter.com/TMMSfho3dA — Devoux Ma'a Tuataga (@Devouxxx) April 13, 2023

Position: Edge rusher

Star: Three-star

National ranking: No. 492

Position ranking: No. 35

State ranking: No. 4

Caleb Williams

Rayvon Delmonta / USA TODAY Network

Position: Athlete

Star: Three-star

National ranking: No. 1277

Position ranking: No. 82

State ranking: No. 31

