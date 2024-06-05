Tennessee football ranked 7th in SEC by preseason magazine. Why I disagree | Adams

The first preseason college football magazine was published last week. It wasn’t especially complimentary to Tennessee.

Lindy’s Sports ranked the Vols seventh in the SEC. But that ranking could be more reflective of the conference’s strength than Tennessee’s shortcomings.

The Vols were ranked 15th nationally, which tells you the nation’s most formidable conference has become even stronger with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma. Lindy’s ranked eight SEC teams among its top 19 teams nationally.

It picked Georgia No. 1, followed by Ohio State at No. 2. My guess is virtually every preseason top 25 will have the Bulldogs or Buckeyes at the top.

Other ranked SEC teams: Texas (third), Ole Miss (fifth), Alabama (seventh), Missouri (ninth), LSU (13th), Oklahoma (18th) and Texas A&M (19th).

I’m not surprised by Lindy’s high regard for the SEC. I am surprised Tennessee wasn’t ranked higher in the conference.

The biggest reasons I consider the Vols a potential top-10 team and playoff qualifier: quarterback Nico Iamaleava, overall experience on offense, a solid defensive front, and an accommodating schedule.

Nobody in the SEC has an easy schedule. But some schedules are significantly easier than others.

For example, take Missouri. The Tigers will play just three teams ranked in Lindy’s top 25 – Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and Alabama. And they won't play the conference's three highest ranked teams – Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss.

Tennessee won’t have the advantage of avoiding Georgia. However, like Missouri, it will play only three ranked teams, including Alabama and Oklahoma.

The six conference teams ranked ahead of Tennessee all have a more experienced quarterback. Experience aside, Georgia’s Carson Beck is the only SEC quarterback I would take over Iamaleava.

Iamaleava’s talent is obvious. Moreover, his skill set matches up perfectly with coach Josh Heupel’s offensive system.

Not only is Iamaleava a running threat. He can throw more effectively on the move than his predecessor, Joe Milton. That’s significant in Heupel’s offense.

Any preseason analysis of Tennessee should raise questions about its secondary, whose struggles under Heupel are well documented. But at least this secondary will have a different cast of characters. The Vols added transfers Jalen McMurray (Temple), Jakobe Thomas (MTSU) and Jermod McCoy (Oregon State).

The SEC’s other ranked teams have questions, too.

Granted, you must look hard to detect Georgia’s flaws. The Bulldogs lost their two most productive running backs and All-America tight end Brock Bowers. But they again are loaded with talent. And their running game could be even better with a veteran offensive line and the addition of Florida transfer Trevor Etienne.

No one will benefit more overall from transfers than Ole Miss. But how can its running game be as potent without Quinshon Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State? Missouri might struggle even more to replace its star running back, Cody Schrader.

Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer’s track record suggests he will be successful at Alabama. But you can’t assume the success will be immediate. The secondary, which was so often a team strength under former coach Nick Saban, is unproven. And DeBoer won’t have as many dynamic players on offense as he did last season with the Huskies, who lost to Michigan in the national championship game.

Texas should field another high-scoring offense under coach Steve Sarkisian. But the Longhorns lost two run-stopping defensive linemen to the NFL and could be vulnerable against the pass, as they were last season.

LSU’s defense often sunk to disastrous levels in 2023. So, it can't help but be improved under new coordinator Blake Baker, who contributed to Missouri’s resurgence last season. The offense should be productive, but how can it be as productive as it was with Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback and two first-round NFL draft picks at wide receiver?

The plusses outweigh the minuses when you evaluate the SEC’s best teams. And there might be enough plusses to categorize half its 16 programs as playoff contenders.

Tennessee is in that group – even if Lindy’s only ranks it seventh in the conference.

