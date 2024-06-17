Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava on motivation for 2024, being a role model

MARYVILLE – Youth football camps may not be the most intense preparation for a grueling 12-game season. But for Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the sight of children passionately honing their skills is a source of motivation.

“These little kid camps show some competition out here,” said Iamaleava Saturday at his youth football camp at Maryville High School. “And camps like this help me with competition, which is the main thing for me.”

The camp included drills, autographs and catching passes from Iamaleava.

Iamaleava is poised to spearhead the Vols’ offense as the starter in 2024. Iamaleava served as the backup to Joe Milton as a freshman last season but got the start in the Citrus Bowl in a 35-0 win over Iowa and was named the MVP.

Iamaleava tied a UT bowl record with three rushing TDs. And he was 12-of-19 passing for 151 yards, one TD and no interceptions.

Iamaleava, a five-star recruit from Long Beach, California, appreciates events like these, making him feel like he’s found a new home in Knoxville.

“Every day, waking up and going to the facility (Anderson Training Center), it feels like home,” Iamaleava said. “So, giving back to the community, coming out here, and hanging out with the kids has been fun, and it gives me a better feel for my new home.”

With over 340,000 followers across social media platforms, the 19-year-old Iamaleava understands how important it is to be a positive role model.

“I think being a good role model comes with being a college athlete,” Iamaleava said. “Everybody is looking at you, and it's on you to be a good role model to the next generation.

“It means everything to see the kids come out every Saturday to support us. I appreciate the love and am glad to give back to the community.”

Kamryn Jackson is a sports intern for Knoxville News-Sentinel. Email @Kamryn.Jackson@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @Kamxjack.

