Is Tennessee football QB situation worse than Alabama? We answer your questions after Florida loss

It wouldn’t be a Tennessee football mailbag without fans calling for quarterback Joe Milton to be benched for five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava.

So it was rinse and repeat after UT lost 29-16 to Florida on Saturday.

But could it be worse? After all, Alabama has quite a quarterback quandary.

And fans branched out in their criticism to include the offensive line, and rightfully so.

Coach Josh Heupel, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and the defensive secondary were also blamed for the Vols getting swallowed by The Swamp.

Those concerns filled most of the Week 4 mailbag, as UT (2-1) prepares to play UT San Antonio (1-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

More than 200 questions were submitted by UT fans via our Vols free text group. Let’s dive into the hottest topics.

Is UT’s quarterback situation worse than Alabama?

Hard to say because they’re quite different. But I’d take UT’s situation over Alabama.

Alabama has three options, and none have worked really well.

Jalen Milroe is really good at one thing, running the football, but limited in other quarterback skills. Ty Simpson, a five-star prospect in the 2022 class, likely will get more of a chance now.

UT has only two options. But Milton has a better balance of passing and running. And Iamaleava hasn’t played much yet.

I think Alabama coach Nick Saban would take Milton over Milroe or Notre Dame transfer Ty Buchner. But I don’t think Heupel would trade Milton for either of them.

So, for now, the Vols are in better shape.

ADAMS Changing quarterbacks for Tennessee won't fix all the problems

What is wrong with the offensive line? And is it fixable?

There are compounding problems. Center Cooper Mays is still out with an injury. Ollie Lane is doing his best to fill in, but he has a difficult task of playing a new position and running the offensive line.

Some young linemen who should be ready to contribute aren’t there yet.

UT is sorely missing tackle Darnell Wright, the No. 10 draft pick, and veteran guard Jerome Carvin from last season.

Gerald Mincey was cited for simple possession two days before the Florida game, according to the UT crime log. Mincey had played better at left tackle than Jeremiah Crawford. But Heupel said coaches decided to only use Crawford on offense against Florida, and Mincey played special teams.

Mays returning should have a positive domino effect. But the unit is limited in talent, depth and the experience of playing together.

Who is to blame for fight at end of the game?

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel pleads with an official during a football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Heupel is responsible for setting up the circumstances that caused the fight. Down two scores, he called a timeout with 9 seconds remaining and Florida facing fourth down.

He said he wanted a chance to score again and extend the game. But there wasn’t enough time to score a TD, recover an onside kick and run another play.

Appreciate Heupel’s competitiveness. But the game was over.

Defensive tackle Omari Thomas ran into Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, who was hesitating to take a knee. It was a late hit, but Thomas didn’t have ill intentions. And don’t blame Mertz, who was running as much clock as possible because UT opted to extend the game.

Heupel should’ve let the game end.

I’m so angry. Why do I let UT football impact my life to this level?

Just remember how good you felt after UT beat Florida and Alabama last season. Fans must endure the lows to enjoy the highs.

But here’s a tip. When suffering through a tough loss, turn your attention to anything but college football.

The loss hurts. But envy can recycle that pain if you’re seeing other teams win after enduring your team’s loss.

In other words, watch Looney Tunes cartoons or World War II documentaries for a couple of days.

Will changes be made in the defensive secondary?

I doubt it, at least not drastic changes. For better or worse, defensive coordinator Tim Banks trusts his older players. Eight defensive backs played against Florida, including seven seniors.

Safeties Jaylen McCollough and Wesley Walker played every defensive snap.

Freshman Rickey Gibson played 11 snaps at cornerback. But that’s probably because starter Doneiko Slaughter was “unavailable” to play, according to Heupel, so Gibson was elevated from third team to second team.

If Banks was considering personnel changes, improved play in the second half likely pushed that thought from his mind.

When do they replace Milton with Iamaleava?

It would’ve been a mistake to toss Iamaleava into The Swamp in those circumstances. It could’ve done more harm than good for the freshman, who’s played only 10 snaps and not in pressure situations.

If Iamaleava ever replaces Milton as the starter, I think it’ll happen organically rather than forced.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) shows his frustration after Tennessee was penalized for a false start during a football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Coaches want Iamaleava to walk before he can run. If he plays a lot against UTSA and plays well, that could accelerate the process. If he doesn’t play much or well, there’s not a great case to pull Milton.

Not playing against Austin Peay slowed that process for Iamaleava.

UT will stick with Milton, especially heading into a midseason stretch of SEC games. But a quarterback change would have to involve two elements: Milton playing poorly and Iamaleava playing well against inferior competition.

Were the Vols grossly overrated in the preseason?

That depends on which predictions you believed. A repeat of last season’s success always seemed like a reach because so many key players had to be replaced.

I predicted that UT would finish with a record between Heupel’s first two seasons – 7-6 in 2021 and 11-2 in 2022. That still seems doable.

I also predicted the Vols would play in a Florida bowl. I thought the most likely outcome was a 9-3 record and Citrus Bowl bid. But an 8-4 record and either the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) or TaxSlayer Gator Bowl also made sense.

All those possibilities are still on the table. But so are worse outcomes.

Why don’t we use the hurry-up offense anymore?

You can’t run an up-tempo offense with constant stoppages, poor down-and-distance situations and punts early in drives.

False start penalties put the Vols in a first-and-15 hole to start drives. And the crowd noise made it difficult to recover.

You need positive plays and first downs to go fast. The Vols’ mistakes precluded them from being aggressive.

Last week, you wrote that Heupel must trust Milton. Does he?

To some degree, yes. Heupel thinks Milton usually makes good pre-snap decisions and doesn’t throw the football into bad spots.

But it’s clear there are limits to that trust. And some of it depends on the cast around Milton.

The offensive line isn’t protecting Milton well enough or opening holes for a steady ground game. The wide receivers aren’t getting open consistently enough. And Milton isn’t proficient enough to compensate for those deficiencies.

Heupel’s trust in his quarterback only goes as far as his trust in the entire offensive unit. And that trust is limited.

Is the lack of offense tied to the offensive coordinator change?

It’s hard to ignore that possibility. As far as we know, Heupel is calling the majority of the plays, and Halzle is assisting. All coaches collaborate on the game plan.

The same setup worked in the Orange Bowl, when the Vols outcoached Clemson and helped Milton earn the MVP in a win.

But they had a month to prepare for that game and weren’t hampered by poor offensive line play.

Heupel and Halzle undoubtedly are self-scouting and trying to figure out better ways to maximize their players. A good first step was getting the football to Jaylen Wright on the first four plays of that opening TD drive against Florida, but there has be more pages to that game plan.

SPARKS Do Tennessee football players believe they're a good team? That's the big question

Should crowd noise cause that many penalties? Is that coaching or lack of discipline?

The loudest stadiums can impact a game. UT fans packing Neyland Stadium know that as well as anyone.

This has happened before. When UT lost at Georgia amid a deafening crowd last season, it committed seven false start penalties. And that was a veteran offensive line with a proven quarterback in Hendon Hooker.

This Florida game was the loudest road crowd the Vols faced since then, and they were flagged for five false start penalties.

If this game was played in Neyland Stadium, UT would’ve had a better chance to win. But that’s why they call it home-field advantage and why SEC games alternate home and way.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: We answer your Tennessee football questions after loss to Florida