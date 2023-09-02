Tennessee football QB recruits George MacIntyre, Deuce Knight attend Vols-Virginia

Top 2025 Tennessee football quarterback prospects George MacIntyre and Deuce Knight attended UT's game against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday.

MacIntyre, from Brentwood Academy, and Knight, from Lipscomb Academy, both have Tennessee scholarship offers. MacIntyre confirmed to The Tennessean's Tom Kreager he was in attendance, while Knight posted on social media.

UT cannot host recruits at a neutral-site game and the prospects had to get their own tickets.

MacIntyre is the No. 13 prospect in the 247Sports Composite for the 2025 class. He's the top-ranked prospect in Tennessee and the No. 2 quarterback nationally. MacIntyre has visited Knoxville several times, including on June 11. The Vols offered MacIntyre on Aug. 27, 2022.

Vols coach Josh Heupel watched MacIntyre play for Brentwood Academy and Christian Brothers in Brentwood on Friday. MacIntyre was 18-of-30 passing for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-7 win.

"They are a program that's on the rise," MacIntyre said of Tennessee to Kreager on Friday. "I think Coach Heupel is the right guy to keep bringing them higher. We'll see (Saturday), I'll probably go to the game."

Knight is a four-star recruit for the 2025 class. He is ranked No. 70 nationally, the No. 5 quarterback and the No. 3 in-state prospect.

