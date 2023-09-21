Is Tennessee football QB Nico Iamaleava waiting like Arch Manning or not ready like Ty Simpson?

Five-star quarterbacks are supposed to get in the game sooner than later, so the clock is ticking for Tennessee freshman Nico Iamaleava.

But every situation is different.

Iamaleava was one of five five-star quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Only one, UCLA’s Dante Moore, has started a game as a freshman this season. And Iamaleava may have the best chance to start this season among the rest.

The 2022 class had four five-star quarterbacks.

Two of them started as a freshman, Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, but it came late in the season. Ty Simpson got a look for Alabama last week, but he didn’t earn the starting job.

No. 20 Tennessee (2-1) plays UT San Antonio (1-2) on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium. If the Vols pull away, Iamaleava might relieve starter Joe Milton late in the game.

Iamaleava could impress and fuel a quarterback competition. He could struggle and quell that conversation. Either way, it will impact his path to the starting job.

Here are five paths other five-star quarterbacks are taking to the lineup, and how they could apply to Iamaleava.

Arch Manning path: Wait your turn

Iamaleava may remain the backup because Milton improves.

Three five-star quarterbacks in Iamaleava’s 2023 class are waiting their turn behind very good starters. Iamaleava was supposed to be with them, but Milton hasn’t reached preseason hype.

USC’s Malachi Nelson is behind 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Manning is behind Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers at Texas. Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold has played well in blowouts, but he’s behind red-hot Dillon Gabriel.

They’ll expect to smoothly slide into the starting role as early as next season. They’re not in a hurry, and it’ll be worth the wait.

That still could be Iamaleava’s fate if Milton and the offense quickly get on track. But each game the Vols struggle, the chances lessen of Iamaleava sitting the bench most of his freshman year.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) leaves the field after the 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Dante Moore path: Your opportunity is now

Iamaleava could shine against UTSA and make his case to start.

Dante Moore, a UCLA freshman, was a five-star quarterback in Iamaleava’s 2023 class. He has played well against sub-par competition, passing for 615 yards, seven TDs and one interception.

Moore was impressive in his first start against North Carolina Central, an FCS team. And now UCLA coach Chip Kelly is facing pressure to give Moore the starting job permanently.

The UTSA game may be the only chance for Iamaleava to make a similar case until the UConn game in November. There’s little room for auditions in upcoming SEC games against South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama and Kentucky.

Ty Simpson path: You’re not ready, and coaches know it

Perhaps Iamaleava isn’t ready to start yet, and UT coaches know it.

That was the situation for Simpson. He played three games last season as a freshman and started this season as the Tide’s No. 3 quarterback.

The message was clear: Simpson isn’t ready to start.

When Simpson finally got his chance with the No. 1 offense against South Florida last week, he was serviceable but unspectacular. Coach Nick Saban made his point, and he turned back to Jalen Milroe as his starter.

UT offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said Iamaleava wouldn’t solve the Vols’ offensive problems if he replaced Milton. Halzle has praised Iamaleava’s talent, but he apparently hasn’t seen anything in practice to believe that he’s surpassed Milton.

Sep 2, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws a pass against MTSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated MTSU 56-7. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Conner Weigman path: You’ll get a chance when season goes south

UT’s loss to Florida suggested that the Vols could face a rocky road in SEC play. If this season takes a downward turn, building for the future might make sense.

That’s what Texas A&M did last season. The Aggies had a 3-4 record in late October when Weigman got his first start. He went through growing pains as a starter, and now he’s one of the SEC’s top passers as a sophomore.

But how many games would UT have to lose to give Iamaleava a start?

If the Vols lost to South Carolina and Texas A&M, it’s hard to believe they would toss a freshman into the Alabama game. After playing Alabama and Kentucky, UT hosts UConn on Nov. 4.

Cade Klubnik path: It’s your job in the bowl game

It’s hard to know where this UT team will finish the season.

Will it rebound and surge back to a New Year’s Six Bowl? Will it flounder and fall to a lower-tier bowl? Or is somewhere in the middle the most likely outcome?

Perhaps Iamaleava will get his first major opportunity in a bowl game.

Last season, Klubnik made his first start for Clemson in the Orange Bowl, which it lost to the Vols. Granted, he probably should’ve started earlier in the season, but his chance finally arrived.

UT could have an interesting twist if Iamaleava started a bowl game.

Milton, even if he struggles, is an NFL Draft prospect because of his size and arm strength. He would have to be benched or opt out of the bowl game for Iamaleava to replace him.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

