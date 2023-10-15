Is Tennessee football QB Joe Milton good enough to win an SEC road game? | Adams

Georgia football expressed plenty of confidence in Carson Beck when the Bulldogs named him the starting quarterback in their bid for a third consecutive national championship. But you can’t be sure about such decisions until your quarterback faces adversity in an SEC road game.

That’s why Georgia’s come-from-behind victory over Auburn in the fifth week of the season was so significant. Beck seemed unfazed by the noise at Jordan-Hare Stadium or a fourth-quarter deficit in leading the Bulldogs to a 27-20 victory.

If Beck hadn’t already won over Georgia fans with his passing touch and accuracy, his clutch play against Auburn likely convinced any doubters that Georgia’s quarterback position was in good hands.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe might have done the same for the Alabama fan base when he led the Tide to 26-20 victory over Texas A&M before a crowd of more than 108,000 at Kyle Field on Oct.7. Milroe played the best game of his career, completing 21 of 33 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, Tennessee fans might be wondering if quarterback Joe Milton can be as effective as Milroe and Beck in a hostile road environment. On Saturday, he also will have a chance to do what no Tennessee quarterback as done since 2003 – win on the road at Alabama.

Is Milton up to it? .

I’m not sure. You probably aren’t, either.

Milton has had good games and not-so-good games since becoming UT’s starting quarterback in the last two games of the 2022 season. His best win came against top-10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl. But beating a nationally ranked opponent in a bowl isn’t comparable to winning at Bryant-Denny.

Milton passed for 287 yards, but the Vols managed only 16 points in a 13-point loss to Florida in The Swamp last month. The crowd will be just as loud and the opposing defense significantly better in Tuscaloosa.

But if Milton manages to raise his level of play – and the Vols pull off an upset – imagine what that will do for his confidence and the entire offense for the last five games of the season. Although Milton has played to mixed reviews as UT’s starting quarterback, a victory over Alabama could be a career-changer.

Winning on the road seldom has been more difficult in the SEC. But that might speak to the caliber of quarterback play as well as the intense fan participation.

Quarterbacks who have won SEC games on the road are worth noting. Beck and Milroe aren’t the only ones to have pulled it off. So did LSU’s Jayden Daniels against Missouri and Mississippi State.

You might have noticed I haven’t mentioned quarterbacks who won at Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt Stadium is a hostile venue only for Vanderbilt quarterbacks.

Road victories are one of the two reasons to bring up former Tennessee quarterback Casey Clausen. Not only is he the last UT quarterback to win at Bryant-Denny – and he did it twice – he lost only one SEC road game in three and a half seasons as a starter. He also won at Notre Dame and Miami.

Clausen was as mentally tough as any quarterback to start multiple seasons at Tennessee. Miltons’s track record isn’t anything near that.

His only victory in an SEC road game came against Vanderbilt in the 2022 regular-season finale. And his latest showing − at home against Texas A&M − didn't inspire confidence.

Milton struggled in Tennessee’s 20-13 victory over the Aggies at Neyland Stadium. He completed 11 of 22 passes for only 100 yards and threw an interception in the end zone.

But if Milton overcomes Alabama’s defense and crowd, the loss in The Swamp and the difficulties against Texas A&M will be easily forgotten. And he will be remembered as the Tennessee quarterback who beat Alabama.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Is Tennessee football's Joe Milton good enough to win on road in SEC?