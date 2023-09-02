Tennessee football punter Jackson Ross, from Australia, doesn't like Outback Steakhouse

Tennessee punter Jackson Ross took a unique path from Australia to college football.

He is a 6-foot-3, 195-pounder from Melbourne, Australia. Ross played Australian rules football before coming to Tennessee, and now he’s a redshirt freshman debuting this season.

Here are five things to know about Ross, the Vols’ starting punter.

He can punt in multiple ways

Ross can punt in numerous ways, including rollout rugby style and straightforward drop kicks.

He has worked with Dustin Colquitt, the former Tennessee standout and NFL Pro Bowler, to perfect his craft.

But when Ross signed with Tennessee more than a year ago, he hinted that he might have a few tricks to unveil once he gets into the game.

He thinks Outback Steakhouse is a joke

Ross said he’s eaten more food since living in the United States than he ever did in Australia.

Raising Canes Chicken Fingers is one of his favorite fast-food restaurants in Knoxville. But he rolled his eyes when asked about Outback Steakhouse, an Australian-themed chain restaurant.

“Outback Steakhouse has absolutely nothing to do with Australia,” Ross said. “They have the Gold Coast burger, which is irrelevant.”

Maybe someone should ask him about the delicious bloomin' onion.

Tennessee punter Jackson Ross punts during 2023 preseason practice at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

He played professionally in Australia

Ross attended Haileybury College in Melbourne, Australia.

Then he played three seasons for the Hawthorn Football Club, a professional Australian rules football franchise in Mulgrave, Victoria.

Crowds weren’t as big as the 100,000-plus fans that attend UT games at Neyland Stadium. But Ross still played in front of crowds that ranged from 20,000 to 40,000.

Ross thought he was going to be released by Hawthorn when Tory Taylor, an All-American punter at Iowa, recommended that he enroll in Prokick Australia.

Taylor was a friend and fellow Australian footballer who also went through Prokick, a program that helps Australian athletes develop and transition into college football and the NFL. Now Ross keeps tabs on about a half-dozen Australian punters in college football via a group chat.

He says he can pass better than Josh Heupel

Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler said that Ross is a tremendous athlete and has one of the best throwing arms on the team.

Ross took that one step further.

“I think I’m better than Coach Heupel with his age now because I’m still in my prime,” Ross said. “I probably don’t have the distance of (quarterback) Joe (Milton), though.”

Heupel, of course, thought that was ridiculous. He is a former Heisman Trophy runner-up who led Oklahoma to national title as a quarterback.

Ross admittedly spent little time passing a football before coming to Tennessee.

“Americans throw footballs from a young age, and we punt and kick them,” Ross said. “I’ve (kicked or punted footballs) almost every day for 20 years. So it’s natural.”

He spent redshirt year learning the sport

It’s been a gradual process to learn American football.

In 2021, Ross started watching college football games to get a feel for it and explore his option in the United States.

In 2022, he enrolled at Tennessee and took a redshirt year to further acclimate. He admitted that when he saw a penalty flag tossed at a Vols game, he didn’t know what it signified.

