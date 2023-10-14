Tennessee football proved its toughness while winning the hard way for Josh Heupel | Adams

The schedule toughened Saturday at Neyland Stadium. So did Tennessee football.

Don’t let Texas A&M’s 4-3 record fool you. The Aggies are the best team the 17th-ranked Vols have played in their 5-1 start.

And UT (5-1, 2-1 SEC) was up to the challenge in a 20-13 victory.

Tennessee’s most impressive victory of the season wouldn’t remind anyone of last season’s biggest victories. But in a way, it reflected the program’s progress in its third season under coach Josh Heupel.

Never mind that Tennessee is scoring fewer than 10 points per game than last season when it led the nation in points and yards per game, or that the fast-strike scores in the passing game haven’t been nearly as prevalent. The drop-off in the passing game has been overcome by defensive improvement and a productive running game.

The Vols are now defined by different statistics. They entered the game leading the nation in sacks per game and leading the SEC in rushing yards per game. And they often played up to those stats against the Aggies.

UT’s defensive front repeatedly pressured quarterback Max Johnson, who managed to make just enough plays running or passing to propel the Aggies to 10-7 halftime lead. However, nothing came easy for Texas A&M’s offense. That wasn’t shocking considering how it struggled in a 26-20 loss to Alabama the previous Saturday.

The play of Tennessee’s offensive line was more surprising and significant in the first half. Texas A&M has one of the best defensive sevens in the country. Its two previous losses could be blamed on its secondary and offensive inconsistency.

But the Aggies defensive reputation was jolted in the first half when the Vols showed why they lead the conference in rushing. They rushed for 126 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.

Credit Tennessee’s offensive line for that. It frequently got the best of a defense that most opponent hadn’t been able to budge.

That offensive line was just as forceful two weeks earlier in a 41-20 victory over South Carolina. But the Gamecocks defensive front isn’t in the same class as Texas A&M’s.

While Tennessee’s offensive line picked up where it left off against South Carolina after an open date, it provided a sharp contrast from its showing last month in a 29-16 loss to Florida in The Swamp. The Vols couldn’t run on the Gators without injured starting center Cooper Mays.

Based on the improvement with Mays at center, you could make a case for him as the team MVP for the first half of the season.

The Aggies defense rebounded against Tennessee’s running game in the second half. It stiffened at the line of scrimmage and forced Joe Milton to make plays in the passing game.

But Tennessee’s defense was even better. So were its special teams.

The game turned on two third-quarter punts.

Jackson Ross put the Aggies in harm’s way when his punt was downed at the Texas A&M 1-yard line. Then, Dee Williams returned an Aggies punt 39 yards for a touchdown to put the Vols on top by four points.

The defense took it from there. It never let up. Not only did it reduce Texas A&M’s fragile running game to a trickle. Its pass rush against Johnson never slowed.

Fittingly, Tennessee’s defense provided the finals blows with a couple of interceptions – one by Gabe Jeudy-Lally that set up Charles Campbell’s field goal with 2:31 to play and another by Kamal Hadden that cut short the Aggies final drive.

It’s worth noting what the Vols overcame in the victory.

They were penalized 12 times for 115 yards. Two drives ended with missed field goals. Another died when Milton threw an interception in the Texas A&M end zone. And the Vols passing game was practically a no-show. Milton completed 11 of 22 passes for 100 yards.

However, the victory over Texas A&M proved the Vols could beat a talented team without a 500-yard, 45-point offense. It also proved they could win in a way last season’s team couldn’t.

No one could argue that the Vols were more talented last season when they went 11-2 and finished in the top 10. But that team invariably won with a prolific offense and despite a defense that often came up lacking.

These Vols won the hard way. They won with a ground game that was just productive enough and with a relentless defense. Also, credit defensive coordinator Tim Banks with a masterful game plan.

And maybe – when even more is at stake next Saturday in Tuscaloosa – they can win the same way.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

