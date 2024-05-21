Tennessee football prospect Travis Smith Jr. announces commitment date

Four-star wide receiver prospect Travis Smith Jr. will announce his commitment on July 13, according to Chad Simmons of On3.

He will chose between Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Smith Jr. will visit the Vols on June 21. He will also visit Georgia on June 1, Auburn on June 7 and Alabama on June 14.

Smith Jr. unofficially visited the Vols on Oct. 14, 2023, Nov. 18, 2023 and April 6.

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound four-star wide receiver is from Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Smith Jr. ranks as the No. 118 overall player, the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 17 player in Georgia in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

The Vols offered Smith Jr. a scholarship on Sept. 5, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire