Tennessee football plays a game this week. Vols fans have much to celebrate | Adams

Two words that become almost magical this time of year: “Game Week.”

Those words change weekend itineraries. Better yet, they change attitudes.

John Ward, a legendary voice in Tennessee sports, gave us: “It’s football time in Tennessee.” But you could change the words slightly without losing the meaning: “It’s football time in the SEC.”

This has been a troubling offseason for college football fans. Their feelings could be summed up in a sentence: “It’s all about the money.”

Teams hop from one conference to the other. A conference begins to disappear. NIL deals and the transfer portal create chaos in a sport once valued for continuity and tradition.

But it’s game week now for the Tennessee Vols. How much do all of those anxiety-inducing issues really matter? Once they kick off their season against Virginia at 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Nashville, how much will their fans care about a player’s NIL deal or how many transfers are in their starting lineup?

Peripheral topics that have burned so hot in the offseason will begin to fade like those summer temperatures. (Those temperature will fade, won’t they?)

The offseason headlines told you college football is all about change. But when Tennessee plays its home opener Sept. 9 against Austin Peay, what will change? UT fans will still launch the Vols Navy and line up early at Neyland Stadium for the Vol Walk.

This is no time to worry about college football. It’s a time to enjoy college football. And I don’t expect the enjoyment to be any less this season.

UT fans are as loyal and passionate as any in the country. But Knoxville isn’t just a Tennessee town. It’s a college football town.

This season will have so much to offer no matter where you focus your rooting interest. In fact, the season could be historic.

Georgia is shooting for a third consecutive national championship. No college team has pulled that off since Minnesota in the 1930s. And the Gophers didn’t have to navigate an SEC schedule or survive a four-team playoff.

Tennessee will be a factor. From a preseason vantage point, the Vols qualify as Georgia's biggest regular-season hurdle. When you think about that November matchup, you probably can hear the Neyland Stadium crowd ringing in your ears.

Quarterbacks to watch elsewhere

Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams also has history in his sights. He has a chance to become only the second player to win two Heisman Trophies. Ohio State running back Archie Griffin did it in 1974 and '75.

Williams isn’t the only reason the Pac-12 could go out in a blaze of touchdowns in its final season.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix also figure in the Heisman race. Along with Williams, they’re three of seven Pac-12 quarterbacks who passed for more than 3,000 yards last season.

Quarterback play seemingly keeps better overall. And you don’t have to watch Top-25 teams to see it.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is one of the game’s most entertaining players. Seven other starters return on offense, and defense again could border on non-existent. So you can expect plenty of scoring when the Wildcats are involved.

Kansas, which went 6-7 last season, also should be fun to watch even if it loses more than it wins. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki gets high marks for creativity, and Jalon Daniels is another quarterback worth watching. He passed for 544 yards in a 55-53 triple-overtime loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl, and the Jayhawks return nine other offensive starters.

Tennessee fans don’t have to look beyond their backyard for offense. The Vols led the nation in points and yards per game last season. In 26 games under coach Josh Heupel, they have scored 45 or more points 13 times.

Based on the early-season schedule, the Vols could have three 45-plus point games by the end of September.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

