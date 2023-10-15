What Tennessee football players said about Kamal Hadden, booing fans, standing ovation

Two weeks ago, cornerback Kamal Hadden was booed by his own Tennessee football fans.

Then he lashed out at those booing fans on social media.

Then he thanked the other fans that supported him.

And, finally, Hadden got a standing ovation from a sellout crowd at Neyland Stadium before the Vols’ 20-13 win over Texas A&M on Saturday.

If you haven’t followed that soap opera – which has mostly played out on X, formerly known as Twitter, and analyzed on sports talk radio – now you have the Cliffs notes.

What matters to most UT fans is that during that rollercoaster Hadden has played two of the best games of his Vols career. He intercepted a pass to seal the win over the Aggies, and his teammates wanted everyone to know about it.

After the Texas A&M game, players were asked about Hadden bouncing back from poor performances. Defensive end Tyler Baron interjected the reporter’s question.

“I’m sorry,” Baron said. “But I wouldn’t (say) ‘bounce back.’ He’s been doing his job the whole time.”

Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who also picked off a pass in the fourth quarter, echoed Baron’s sentiment.

“I’m not sure what other people have seen,” Jeudy-Lally said. “But I’ve seen a guy that puts his head down and goes to work every single day. It always looks different to other people.

“But what we see when we’re in the film room is a guy who’s going out there and doing his job. Since I’ve been here, that’s all I’ve seen the whole time. I’m proud of him.”

Josh Heupel: 'It's hard to drown out noise'

Against Texas A&M, Hadden made the game-clinching interception on fourth down in the final minute.

But Hadden also made two other critical plays. In the second quarter, he hit quarterback Max Johnson on a red-zone blitz to force an incomplete pass and hold Texas A&M to a field goal.

And on the play before Dee Williams’ game-turning punt return TD, Hadden broke up a pass to force the Aggies to boot the ball to Williams from their own end zone.

UT didn’t make Hadden available for interviews after the game. But coach Josh Heupel addressed the adversity that Hadden has faced recently.

“It’s hard for young people to drown out the noise,” Heupel said. “It shouldn’t matter, meaning there’s nothing you can do about past performances. All you can do is control the controllables – and that’s how you come and work and compete every single day. Let your preparation and your practice dictate your mindset when you go into the next football game.

“It’s easy for me to say that but hard to do. Kamal has (shown) growth since he got here, being able to fight and compete. He made some plays tonight that were huge in the football game. I’m proud of him.”

What Kamal Hadden said about Tennessee fans

UT has not made Hadden available this season. But he’s said plenty on social media since being booed by fans.

Before UT beat South Carolina on Sept. 30, Hadden was introduced in the starting lineup by the public address announcer at Neyland Stadium. Some fans booed.

Then Hadden picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown to beat South Carolina 41-20.

After that game, Hadden reacted on X.

“Nun [sic] of the things fans do/say affects me. But I can say my family/friends shouldn’t have to deal with nasty and disrespectful fans at every game,” Hadden wrote. “Shouldn't have to listen to boo’s and nasty comments from our own so called ‘fans’ and I won’t stop addressing it until it’s fixed.”

On the next day, Hadden acknowledged the fans that didn’t boo him.

“Thank you to all for the love and support from #Volnation to me and my family as well as my teammates,” Hadden wrote on X. “Really do appreciate it and wanted to make it clear it’s felt and appreciated.”

Where do Hadden and Tennessee fans go from here?

Should college football fans boo their own school’s players?

That’s a good debate. And it’s harder to answer in the era of NIL, when players can be paid during their careers.

And even if it’s OK to boo college players, did Hadden deserve it?

Hadden entered the Texas A&M game ranked sixth nationally in passes defended. That’s a stat that can be a compliment or a criticism depending on context.

But Hadden also leads UT with three interceptions, including picks in back-to-back SEC wins. And that’s saying something considering the Vols tout one of the SEC’s best defenses halfway through the season.

Of course, most of the UT fans who booed would probably say that they soured on Hadden because of his antics as much as his play. During the Vols’ devastating loss to South Carolina last season, Hadden celebrated and talked trash to the Gamecocks while the Vols were losing by a double-digit margin.

That rubbed fans the wrong way, and they let him know about it.

But booing Hadden rubbed him the wrong way, and his play has said plenty about it ever since then.

Maybe both sides got what they wanted. But the standing ovation that Hadden received when his name was called before the Texas A&M game said that the saga is probably over.

Call it a truce or an apology or supportive fans compensating for the minority. But the Vols called this a victory, and Hadden certainly had something to do with it.

