Which Tennessee football players will return, opt out, enter transfer portal? | Vols mailbag

A wild offseason prematurely kicks off for Tennessee football, which still has a bowl game to play.

How many players will UT add or lose in the transfer portal? Which seniors could return in 2024? Could some Vols opt out of the bowl game or declare for the NFL Draft?

And how does the Jeremy Pruitt recruiting scandal still impact these roster moves?

About 100 questions were submitted by UT fans via our free Vols text message group. As the Vols (8-4, 4-4 SEC) await their bowl bid, let’s dive into these hot topics in the UT mailbag.

What positions do the Vols need in the portal?

That depends on which UT players enter the portal, which opens Dec. 4, and which seniors with eligibility remaining return.

Tight end is an obvious need because Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles have exhausted their eligibility. Offensive line is a need, even if everyone who can return does.

In this offense, UT always looks for a dynamic wide receiver, especially if Bru McCoy doesn’t return. Linebacker is a possible need if Keenan Pili doesn’t come back.

Four veteran defensive linemen have an extra year of eligibility. Their decisions will determine the extent of the need.

But UT will pursue the best players available at almost any position.

Will UT get a center in the portal? What if Cooper Mays returns?

If Cooper Mays returns, no. If he doesn’t return, I’m still not sure the Vols pursue a center.

Experience matters in this offense, especially at center, where offensive line calls are made. It’s not easy just to plug in a transfer center and operate the offense efficiently.

If Mays doesn’t return, Vysen Lang would be a leading contender. He’s played only 14 snaps at center, all against UConn, as a freshman this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Addison Nichols, a former four-star prospect, practiced at center this season. But UT didn’t turn to Nichols at center when Mays was injured, so he may not be a primary option.

Oct 28, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63) celebrates a touchdown with running back Dylan Sampson (6) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Do any backup offensive linemen have the potential to start next season?

Lang is a possibility at center if Mays doesn’t return.

Injured Andrej Karic (247 snaps), Jackson Lampley (153) and Nichols (116) got sizable playing time this season. They’re possibilities at guard. Lampley is a senior, but he can return with a COVID year.

The Vols signed seven high school offensive linemen in the past two recruiting classes, but they haven’t played much. Some should be developed well enough to compete for starting jobs in 2024.

Will Jaylen Wright enter the 2024 NFL Draft?

I expect Jaylen Wright to declare for the draft, but only he can decide that.

Wright rushed for 1,013 yards on just 137 carries. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry, which led all SEC running backs.

Wright showed toughness, agility and speed to make a strong case to NFL scouts. His 75-yard TD run to open the Georgia game, when he outran future NFL defensive backs, demonstrated his pro potential.

Is Dylan Sampson the No. 1 running back next season?

Yes. As long as Dylan Sampson is on the roster next season, he'll slide into Wright's role as the premier ball-carrier and a future NFL prospect. Of course, that's assuming Wright goes pro.

Sampson has rushed for 471 yards and seven TDs on just 86 carries for a 5.5 yards-per-carry average. He also has 17 receptions for 175 yards and one TD.

His versatility, vision and speed make him a great fit for this offense. And Sampson is a budding team leader.

UT will still maintain a rotation at running back. Cam Seldon, a 6-foot-2, 222-pounder, showed potential as a freshman. Senior Jabari Small has one year of eligibility remaining, if he wants to return in 2024 as a steady veteran. Small has rushed for 2,122 yards and scored 26 TDs in his career.

But every running back would be behind Sampson.

How many players will opt out of the bowl?

It wouldn’t surprise me if Wright and defensive end Tyler Baron opted out because they’re NFL prospects.

Injuries also play a part. Offensive tackle John Campbell didn’t play the past two games due to injuries, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott didn’t play the Vanderbilt game. They could return next season or head to the NFL, but their health will be a consideration in either situation.

But those possibilities are just educated guesses, and every player approaches it differently.

Last season, wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman (injury) opted out of the Orange Bowl. But offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive end Byron Young played in it. All four were drafted.

Will Joe Milton opt out of the bowl game?

It didn’t sound like it he planned to opt out.

Quarterback Joe Milton ended the Vanderbilt postgame press conference by saying “it’s been a great three years, and we’ve got one more.” He's out of eligibility, so "one" refers to one more game.

In terms of draft stock, Milton has more to gain than lose by playing the bowl game. He played one of his best games in the Orange Bowl after getting a month to prepare for the game. A strong performance in this bowl could entice scouts that he’s worth taking.

Will Nico Iamaleava play more in the bowl game?

Maybe, but don’t assume that. Bowl practice may hint at that.

But coach Josh Heupel believes Milton gives UT the best chance to win. And winning the bowl will be his top priority.

UT likely will play a comparable opponent. If the score is close and Milton plays reasonably well, I would expect Iamaleava to be on the sideline like any other backup quarterback.

But other factors could affect that over the next month, so we’ll see what the vibe is closer to the bowl game.

How many UT players do you think enter the portal?

Last offseason, 14 scholarship players entered the portal, but they were spread over several months. Only six players went into the portal before the Orange Bowl.

The calendar is condensed now. There’s a 30-day portal window, beginning Dec. 4. And there's a 15-day window in April. So expect most of UT’s portal departures to enter in early December.

Guessing a number is difficult because players enter the portal for different reasons. Some want to leave for a better opportunity elsewhere. But others are encouraged to leave because they’ve been passed on the depth chart.

How many seniors with eligibility remaining will return in 2024?

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) hugs family during Senior Day celebrations before a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

There are 17 scholarship seniors with eligibility remaining, as well as a few notable walk-ons, due to the 2020 COVID year.

Projecting those decisions is even tougher than guessing which players enter the draft or portal because there are so many factors.

Mays, offensive guard Javontez Spraggins, offensive guard Jackson Lampley, offensive tackle Dayne Davis, linebacker Keenan Pili, cornerback Doneiko Slaughter, defensive back Tamarion McDonald and long snapper Matthew Salansky did not participate in senior day festivities.

Perhaps that makes them slightly more likely to return. But don’t make any assumptions until players announce their plans.

Are most of the NCAA sanctions from Jeremy Pruitt scandal behind UT now?

Most? Yes. But all? No.

UT’s five-year probation ends July 13, 2028. But many of its penalties were self-imposed before the NCAA decision last summer.

UT cut 18 scholarships over Heupel’s first three seasons. It must cut 10 more scholarships over the next four seasons. That means UT could carry about 82 or 83 scholarship players in the next few seasons, just slightly below the maximum 85 allowed.

UT must cut 36 official visits by recruits, 40 unofficial visits by recruits, 120 offseason evaluation days and 28 weeks of contact with recruits. Some of those penalties already were self-imposed, and the rest will be absorbed over the next four years.

UT is trying to be strategic about where to make recruiting restrictions while still competing for the top prospects. Scholarship cuts are manageable, but they could come into play when deciding which players to add from the portal for depth.

What’s the depth at quarterback look like next season?

Iamaleava, the former five-star prospect, is the presumed starter. He’ll be a redshirt freshman in 2024.

Jake Merklinger, a four-star commitment in the 2024 class, will sign in December and enroll in January. He could be the backup like Iamaleava was this season, but that depends on his ability to pick up the offense and adjust to the college game.

Veteran walk-on Gaston Moore, the No. 3 quarterback this season, has value if he returns. He participated in senior day, but he has eligibility remaining. He also could consider the portal if he wants a better opportunity to play.

Walk-on Navy Shuler, the No. 4 quarterback this season, is expected to return.

UT could consider adding a veteran in the portal to back up Iamaleava. But it may wait until the spring to give Merklinger a shot.

Either way, UT needs a capable backup. The Vols were fortunate that Milton avoided serious injuries this season, but they might not be so lucky next season.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) runs with the ball during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

What did you think of Nico Iamaleava’s performance?

Iamaleava played only 52 snaps in four games, so we got a small sample size of him. He was 16-of-26 passing for 163 yards and one TD, and he rushed for 44 yards.

The best compliment I can give Iamaleava is that he got better in each of his four games. By the Vanderbilt game, he looked comfortable in the offense, poised in the pocket and accurate with his passes.

I think he’s the real deal. Iamaleava will go through more growing pains, but his future as an SEC starter is bright. The bigger question is whether UT can put the right pieces around him to reboot the offense.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

