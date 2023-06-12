Tennessee football offers Jared Curtis, a 2026 quarterback prospect

Jared Curtis went to Knoxville for a football camp and came home with his latest Power 5 offer.

The Nashville Christian sophomore standout quarterback has more than 20 offers, including college football powerhouses Alabama and Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and Notre Dame. He now has an offer from Tennessee.

Curtis announced his Tennessee football offer on Twitter on Sunday.

While 2026 college football prospects are not yet ranked, Curtis is expected to be recognized as one of the nation's top quarterback prospects in the country. It would mark the second straight year the Nashville area had a highly-touted QB. Currently Brentwood Academy junior George MacIntyre is the No. 2 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Curtis threw for 2,285 yards with 27 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also ran for 481 yards with seven rushing TDs. He helped lead the Eagles to a 2022 Division II-A runner-up finish, throwing for 192 yards in a 34-27 loss to Friendship Christian in the championship game.

