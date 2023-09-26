Tennessee football offers Brentwood Academy DB Kolbe Harmon

Brentwood Academy football three-star junior defensive back Kolbe Harmon announced Tuesday that he’s received an offer from Tennessee.

Harmon, who is the No. 19 player in Tennessee from the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite, is ranked as the No. 53 cornerback in the nation. He also plays receiver.

He has 12 offers including Michigan, Penn State, Louisville and Kentucky.

Harmon caught a 64-yard touchdown pass and recorded four tackles in BA’s 31-24 loss at Baylor last week. He was offered by Penn State the same day and visited the Nittany Lions over the weekend.

He has 19 catches for 279 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season. He also has 20 tackles and an interception on defense.

Tennessee is recruiting Harmon’s teammate and quarterback, five-star prospect George MacIntyre, who is the No. 1 junior in Tennessee and the No. 2 overall quarterback in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Brentwood Academy (1-5, 0-2 DII-AAA East) hosts Clearwater Academy International (Florida) on Friday.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football recruiting: Kolbe Harmon gets UT Vols offer