Asheville School three-star junior safety Justin Rowe announced on social media Monday that he received a scholarship from Tennessee on Monday.

The Volunteers became the ninth Power Five program to offer the 6-foot-3, 201-pound prospect, joining Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Missouri, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

This offseason he was busy taking unofficial visits. He took trips to Michigan, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He said in July that he was in no rush to make a commitment.

Rowe was a pivotal player in helping Asheville School win its first-ever NCISAA Division II state championship in 2022. He recorded 24 total tackles and one tackle for a loss.

WEEK 5 POWER RANKINGS: A shake-up after No. 3 Reynolds loses

The Blues are 1-2 in 2023 after playing two difficult opponents from Tennessee and South Carolina. Rowe has tallied nine total tackles, two tackles for a loss and an interception through three games.

Zachary Huber is the sports reporter for the Hendersonville Times-News and Asheville Citizen Times. Email him with tips, questions and comments at ZHuber@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News and Asheville Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Tennessee football offers Asheville School junior safety Justin Rowe