Tennessee football needed 50 to beat Alabama last season. Half that might do Saturday | Adams

Tennessee football’s trips to Alabama have had a monotonous sameness to them since Nick Saban was hired as the Tide’s coach before the 2007 season.

There were a couple of exceptions. The Vols came within two points of an upset in 2009, Lane Kiffin’s only season as UT’s coach. And in 2015, Alabama needed a scoring drive in the final minutes to overcome Tennessee, then coached by Butch Jones.

All the other games at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Saban dynasty seemingly run together.

Saban won his Tide-Tennessee debut 41-17. On UT’s last Alabama road trip, the Tide won 52-24. Most of the games in between produced similar results at a stadium, where the Vols last won in 2003.

But Tennessee fans have reason to believe Saturday’s game could be different. Last season’s game contributes to that mindset. The Vols ended a 15-game losing streak to Alabama with a 52-49 victory at Neyland Stadium.

The state of Alabama football also has something to do with Tennessee’s raised expectations. Never mind that Alabama is still atop the SEC West and still in the running for the College Football Playoff. The dominance that has been so evident for much of the Saban era has been lacking.

Just last week, Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) was hard-pressed to turn back a 2-5 Arkansas team that has been adept at finding ways to lose. The Tide finally prevailed, 24-21, on their home field. But Saban’s postgame assessment hardly inspired confidence of a championship run.

“Hopefully, we can learn how to beat the other team, not just win the game, but beat the other team,” he said.

Arkansas fell behind 24-6 and managed only 250 yards. That kind of start against an overmatched opponent usually leads to lopsided outcomes on Alabama’s home field. Nonetheless, this season has been anything but business as usual for the Tide. They lost at Bryant-Denny to Texas, beat South Florida by only 14 points and topped Texas A&M by six points in road victories.

The Vols (5-1, 2-1) should find such results encouraging, even though the Tide are their first nationally ranked opponent. Statistics also indicate this won’t be your typical mismatch at Bryant-Denny.

The Vols have been better than the Tide at running the ball and have fielded a comparable run defense. Games against Texas A&M reflect UT’s decided advantage in the running game.

Alabama rushed for only 23 yards against the Aggies. A week later, Tennessee rushed for 232 yards against the Aggies, whose solid defensive front seven is comparable to Alabama’s.

Even last season, in Tennessee’s 52-49 victory, the Vols were much more effective running the ball than Alabama. They outrushed the Tide 182-114. Jahmyr Gibbs had 103 of Alabama’s rushing yards, but he’s now in the NFL.

Last season’s matchup was highlighted by the passing of Alabama’s Bryce Young (35 of 52 for 455 yards) and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker (21 of 30 for 385 yards and five touchdowns). A year later, the Tide and Vols haven’t been nearly as productive at quarterback.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe has a nice touch on deep throws, as evidenced by his stats against Arkansas. He averaged 23.8 yards on his 10 completions in 21 attempts. He was sharper the previous week against Texas A&M, completing 21 of 33 passes for 321 yards. He also poses a greater threat as a runner than any other quarterback Tennessee has faced.

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has been inconsistent at best. He completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 239 yards against South Carolina on the last Saturday of September but was only 11 of 22 passing for 100 yards against Texas A&M. He has thrown three interceptions in his last two games and has completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes in three of the past four games.

Unlike last season, Tennessee now can overcome offensive shortcomings with a stout defense. Alabama can, too.

That tells you 50 points won’t be required to win Saturday’s game. In fact, half that might be enough.

