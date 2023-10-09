Tennessee football mulls Bru McCoy replacement. It's not an easy decision.

Bru McCoy’s replacement at wide receiver could be Chas Nimrod or Kaleb Webb.

“Or Dont’e, too,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said, interjecting a reporter’s question about McCoy’s replacement, during Monday’s press conference.

Heupel was referring to Dont’e Thornton, the Oregon transfer who has played as Squirrel White’s backup at slot receiver. Webb and Nimrod are redshirt freshmen who played McCoy’s position at outside receiver in the South Carolina game after McCoy suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Nimrod and Webb are listed as co-starters in McCoy’s spot on the depth chart for No. 17 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) against Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium.

Webb is listed as Ramel Keyton's backup and Thornton's as White's backup. But Heupel joked that was how sports information director Bill Martin wanted to list them on the depth chart.

During that same press conference, Heupel said Thornton is capable of playing slot or outside receiver, but a nagging injury will determine his availability against Texas A&M.

“We’ll see how the week unfolds,” Heupel said. “But I absolutely anticipate seeing all those guys play on Saturday.”

That could mean UT coaches don’t know yet who will replace McCoy. It could mean that they know but they’re not telling. Or, most likely, it means that they’ll let the game decide the competition.

Unproven options on Tennessee wide receiver depth chart

On the surface, it doesn’t appear to be an easy decision.

Thornton, a 6-foot-5, 214-pounder, is the most experienced. At Oregon, he played 25 games and made five starts before coming to Tennessee.

But Thornton also has had the most opportunities, but he hasn’t taken advantage of them. He has seven catches for 89 yards, including a 43-yarder against Florida. But he’s been targeted six additional times on incomplete passes, including two drops, according to Pro Football Focus.

And Thornton has mostly played slot rather than outside, so comfort level could be a factor. But Heupel said Thornton has practiced at both positions.

Nimrod, a 6-3, 196-pounder, was listed as McCoy’s backup before his injury. He has one catch for 10 yards on three targets. He dropped one of those.

Webb, a 6-3, 198-pounder, has four catches for 33 yards on eight targets. He hasn’t dropped a pass. And, of course, Webb made a good first impression by catching an 18-yard TD pass from Joe Milton against UTSA while filling in for McCoy, who suffered a minor injury in that game.

Tight end Jacob Warren, who was a popular red-zone target against South Carolina after McCoy’s injury, said the Vols are stocked with talented yet inexperienced receivers.

“(They are) guys that can make big catches for us. They have that ability,” Warren said. “That room is packed with guys that are waiting to step up and become comfortable in that opportunity.”

Josh Heupel: Vols won't change offense after Bru McCoy injury

McCoy was a critical part of Tennessee’s receiving corps. He had sure hands to snag short passes, enough speed to be a deep threat and especially strength to break tackles after catching receiver screens.

And McCoy was a tremendous downfield blocker who helped spring running backs for long runs and other receivers for yards after catch.

Heupel said the Vols will “plug and play” with McCoy’s replacement rather than retool the offense at midseason.

“Offense won’t really change,” Heupel said. “Those guys have been involved in perimeter screens where they’re the ball-carrier. They’ve been involved where they’re the blocker.

“We feel good about their development. They’ve got to practice well, prepare well and get themselves in position to go play well. We certainly expect that from them. I know they’re excited about the opportunity.”

