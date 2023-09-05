Tennessee football moves up in AP Top 25 and USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Tennessee football is now ranked No. 9 in both polls despite starting from different preseason positions.

The Vols moved from No. 10 to No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. And they jumped from No. 12 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25.

UT beat Virginia 49-13 in the season opener. It climbed in the coaches poll because LSU dropped following its 45-24 loss and Clemson dropped after its 28-7 loss to Duke. However, Washington leaped over the Vols.

UT climbed further in the AP poll because LSU and Clemson dropped, and it jumped over No. 11 Texas.

The Vols (1-0) play Austin Peay (0-1) on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+) in their home opener at Neyland Stadium.

There are three UT opponents ranked, and they're at the same spots in both polls. Georgia is No. 1. Alabama is No. 3. Texas A&M is No. 23.

