Tennessee football in mix for four Lipscomb Academy recruits, including Chauncey Gooden

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel already has secured two big Class of 2025 commitments from Nashville in Brentwood Academy five-star quarterback George MacIntyre and Ensworth four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley.

Now, can Heupel convince a few Lipscomb Academy football stars to become Volunteers?

Lipscomb rising seniors Chauncey Gooden (OT), CJ Jimcoily (DB), Amir Leonard-Jean Charles (DL) and Kris Thompson (LB) are all considering UT.

They gave The Tennessean an update on their recruitments following Lipscomb's college showcase last week.

George MacIntyre, Ethan Utley recruiting Chauncey Gooden to Tennessee football

Lipscomb's Chauncey Gooden (55) can't quite get to IMG's Jayden Bradford (4) at Lipscomb's Reese Smith Football Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. IMG went on to win the game 35-10.

MacIntyre and Utley are doing all they can to make sure Gooden becomes a Volunteer.

Gooden is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound four-star lineman ranked as the No. 6 player in Tennessee from the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite.

“Ethan is like my brother, we basically talk every single day, so he’s definitely trying his best to get me to Rocky Top,” Gooden said. “George is going to be QB1 there so he’s definitely pushing for me to block for him at the next level.”

Gooden listed Tennessee among his 10 finalists in December, to go with Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina.

He has considered committing before the start of his senior season but isn’t decided. He will visit Tennessee, Clemson, Purdue, USF, Colorado, Auburn and possibly Florida this summer.

Four-star DB CJ Jimcoily has Tennessee football among his favorites

Lipscomb Academy four-star defensive back CJ Jimcoily talks with coaches on the sideline during Lipscomb Academy's football Showcase Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jimcoily said at the showcase that he doesn't have official finalists but mentioned LSU, Stanford, Tennessee and Ole Miss as four schools that have stood out during his recruiting process. That could change after he announced Tuesday that Alabama has offered him a scholarship.

Jimcoily will visit Stanford in the first week of June and LSU during the third week of the month. He plans on scheduling visits to Knoxville and Oxford, Mississippi during the month.

"If I had a top four, right there, I'd probably add another one ... maybe a Michigan," Jimcoily said. "I'm looking to commit toward the end of the summer, late July or early August, before the season. If anything crazy happens I'll probably let it be known."

More: These Tennessee football recruits have a fantabulous, magnificent way of tweeting their offers

Jimcoily, who can work at the cornerback position, is being recruited as a safety. He's the No. 13-ranked prospect in Tennessee for 2025 by 247Sports Composite and the 30th-ranked safety in the nation.

Kris Thompson narrowing choices after getting Tennessee football offer

Lipscomb Academy linebacker Kris Thompson sheds a block and sets to make a tackle during an intrasquad scrimmage at the Lipscomb Academy Showcase Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

It took a while for Thompson to secure that one offer he'd been waiting for, but when Tennessee came through in early February, the 6-1, 225-pound junior linebacker knew he reached a new level in his recruiting. Now Thompson is taking his time, making sure he absorbs the environment.

"I'm taking it slow," Thompson said. "I don't want to rush anything. I want to see where I fit in terms of a relationship with the coaches. I've got strong relationships with a lot of coaches and I want to see where my faith fits in and where my family can feel at home, because that's what's important to me."

More: Why Tennessee football coaches told Lipscomb LB Kris Thompson they waited before giving him offer

The three-star linebacker holds offers from Ole Miss, Florida, Michigan, Louisville, Oklahoma State, UAB and Colorado. But he's been intrigued by Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, North Carolina and Michigan.

"I'll be coming with some top schools soon," he said. "There's probably about nine schools I'm really considering right now, but I'd like to cut it to about five or six before I make an announcement."

Tennessee football among 5 Amir Leonard-Jean Charles is considering

Lipscomb Academy's Amir Leonard-Jean Charles watches as coaches go through instructions on a drill during the Lipscomb Academy Showcase Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Charles, a defensive tackle, named Tennessee, Syracuse, Texas, West Virginia and Florida as the schools he's considering going into his senior season.

"I'm thinking of committing right before the season starts," he said. "All of those schools in my top five I can transition how I play (at Lipscomb) to there. That's really a reason why I like those schools."

The 6-5, 305-pound Mustangs standout is the 20th-ranked prospect in Tennessee as a three-star defensive lineman. He also holds offers from Michigan, Georgia, Auburn, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and Vanderbilt among others. He's already taken unofficial visits to Texas and Syracuse twice. His first official visit will be at West Virginia next month with plans to return to Austin, Texas and Syracuse.

Three-star DL Tony Carter lists three favorites

Lipscomb Academy's Tony Carter (12) runs down the line of scrimmage to make a play against teammates in a intrasquad scrimmage during the Lipscomb Academy Showcase Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Purdue, North Carolina and Louisville seem to have the best chance at getting Carter, a 6-2, 265-pound rising senior ranked as the No. 33 player from Tennessee in the Class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite.

“Purdue has been showing me the most love. I’ve been to North Carolina three times. I’ve been to Louisville twice. Those are my favorites right now,” Carter said.

Carter’s only scheduled official visit this summer is to Purdue in June.

OT Jon Adair firmly committed to Virginia football

The 6-5, 265-pound, three-star offensive tackle has no plans to reopen his recruitment after committing to Virginia last December.

“I’m glad to have (the decision) over with. I enjoyed the recruiting process a lot but the conversations got repetitive. I was talking to schools I didn't really want to go to,” Adair said. “Now I know I’m going to the place I know I want to be and where I’m going to spend four years.”

More: Jon Adair, a Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman, commits to Virginia football for class of 2025

Adair is the No. 20 player from Tennessee in the Class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite. He picked Virginia over Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83. Reach George Robinson at grobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on 'X' @cville_sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football recruiting: Josh Heupel in mix for Lipscomb stars