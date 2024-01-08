Tennessee football mailbag: We answer questions about Nico for Heisman, portal, playoff

Tennessee football fans are ready to move on, so they asked pressing questions about the Vols’ offseason toward the 2024 campaign.

How will transfers affect next season? How will quarterback Nico Iamaleava change the offense? And can the Vols reach the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff?

About 100 questions were submitted by UT fans via our free Vols text message group. Here’s what they asked in this offseason mailbag.

Before moving on, was this a successful 2023 season?

That’s a loaded question, and I rarely answer it directly.

The biggest disappointment is that the pain of the losses outweighed the joy of the wins. UT lost to a mediocre Florida team, and it had a dreadful showing in a loss to Missouri. The Vols’ best regular-season win was at Kentucky, and that’s not saying much.

But I predicted a 9-3 regular-season record, and UT went 8-4. Notably, a 9-3 record would normally put an SEC team in the Citrus Bowl. A series of fortunate events put an 8-4 UT team into the Citrus Bowl.

So the Vols actually finished where they were projected to go. And they beat Iowa 35-0 with a fresh look at Iamaleava. There are worse places to finish a season.

Can Tennessee make the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024?

It’ll take UT getting its offense back into the top 10 after ranking No. 35 in scoring this season. And the Vols must develop a young secondary to take advantage of their strong pass rush.

If that happens, a playoff bid is possible.

An SEC team with a 10-2 record will have a good shot at a playoff spot. That means UT would need to go 2-2 against Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Oklahoma, and then run the table the rest of the way.

How will the Vols replace Gerald Mincey at right tackle?

The obvious option is a transfer. And that’s probably the best bet for a surefire starter.

There are still some high-quality tackles in the portal. But it’s a premium position, so there’s stiff competition.

If UT can’t land a transfer, it will need to develop a young tackle into a starter. Shamurad Umarov was a four-star tackle in the 2023 class, and he’s in line for more playing time. Other young linemen could take a step forward this offseason.

Dayne Davis started at right tackle in the Citrus Bowl, when UT gave up six sacks. He has one year of eligibility remaining and he’s a quality veteran who can play multiple positions. But the Vols need a better option as a starter.

Are you buying the Nico Iamaleava Heisman hype already?

That’s way premature, but there’s logic to it.

If a quarterback puts up big stats for one of the SEC’s top teams, he’s a Heisman Trophy candidate. And Iamaleava and the Vols at least have that potential.

But if UT produces an SEC Player of the Year or national awards candidate next season, my money is on edge rusher James Pearce.

How much will the transfers affect 2024?

For UT’s sake, they need to make an immediate impact. The Vols added four players from the portal, and they were chosen to fill starting roles.

Tight end Holden Staes (Notre Dame) replaces Jacob Warren or McCallan Castles. Wide receiver Chris Brazzell (Tulane) replaces Ramel Keyton.

Cornerback Jermod McCoy (Oregon State) replaces Doneiko Slaughter or Kamal Hadden. Safety Jakobe Thomas (MTSU) replaces Jaylen McCollough or Wesley Walker.

UT hopes they produce at least to the level of the players they’re replacing.

Is the portal open or closed? I’m confused.

For most teams, the portal closed on Jan. 2 for undergraduate players to enter.

But for teams that played in bowl games on Jan. 1, like UT, the window extended five days. For Michigan and Washington, their window extends to Jan. 13 because they’re playing in the national title game on Jan. 8.

Graduate players still can enter the portal at any time.

Teams can continue getting players out of the portal in the offseason. A second portal window opens April 16-30. But SEC players can transfer only to another SEC school if they entered the portal during this early window.

Is Dont’e Thornton returning? Will he affect 2024?

Yes, wide receiver Dont’e Thornton is still on the roster.

After transferring from Oregon, he didn’t reach expectations this season. And he suffered an injury just after he moved from slot to outside receiver and was starting to hit his stride.

Bru McCoy, Kaleb Webb and Brazzell, the Tulane transfer, are among the receivers competing on the outside. Thornton can make his case if he’s healthy in spring practice, but this is an important offseason.

Tennessee wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) runs the ball during a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Connecticut at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Can five-star WR Mike Matthews crack the rotation?

Can he? Yes. Five-star ability doesn’t grow on trees. But will he? That’s debatable.

If Matthews impresses in spring practice, he has a chance. But that would mean he’d have to beat out McCoy, Brazzell and others in a tight rotation.

The more plausible outcome is that Matthews gets most of his playing time late in the season like Squirrel White did as a freshman. In 2021, White averaged 7.3 offensive snaps in the first 10 games but 40.8 snaps in his last four.

Should we expect any receivers to enter the portal?

It’s hard to speculate because players have different levels of patience and perspectives on playing time, NIL money and their role on the team.

The reality is that UT usually plays three wide receivers and occasionally a fourth in competitive games. Injuries and blowout wins can expand the rotation.

But no more than four receivers should feel confident about getting a lot of snaps in every game. That inevitably will push some out.

The pecking order should be clearer after spring practice.

How much better do the wide receivers need to be?

All three wide receiver positions must be better. Perhaps the quarterback change and tweaks to the offensive scheme will help that.

But simply put, no UT wide receiver scared opposing defenses this season, especially as a big-play threat. If UT can get that element on the outside, it would open the middle of the field for White and McCoy.

But there’s definitely a domino effect. In 2021, JaVonta Payton was successful because he played alongside Cedric Tillman and Velus Jones. In 2022, Keyton had a productive season alongside Jalin Hyatt, McCoy and Tillman.

How much will these signees affect 2024?

I never assume a freshman is going to impact a team immediately. It happens, but it’s rare.

Matthews and four-star Braylon Staley will have a chance at wide receiver. But that’s a crowded position with limited spots.

Likewise, five-star edge rusher Jordan Ross could be a future star, but he plays the same position as Pearce, Joshua Josephs and Caleb Herring.

I’m curious to see if Boo Carter can push for playing time in the defensive secondary, and whether quarterback Jake Merklinger can compete with Gaston Moore for the backup job behind Iamaleava.

How does a bowl hinder opt-outs from preparing for the NFL draft?

The decision to opt out is usually related to concerns about injuries and the pre-draft calendar.

If a player suffers an injury in a bowl game, it can affect him at all-star games a few weeks later. And the practices at those all-star games are where draft prospects can really help or hurt their stock in front of NFL scouts.

If a player doesn’t completely recover from a regular-season injury, that also could affect their pre-draft workouts. Many players finish the regular season at 75% health-wise. And they need weeks of treatment to fully recover.

Conversely, some players improve their draft stock by playing in the bowl game, so for them, it’s worth the risk. But every situation is different.

Why did so many UT starters enter the portal?

It’s the norm these days. Look around and you’ll find that few teams are immune to roster movement, even in the starting lineup.

Defensive backs Doneiko Slaughter (Arkansas), Tamarion McDonald (Ole Miss) and Wesley Walker were starters. But there was a logjam of young talented defensive backs who need to play, so I think they saw the writing on the wall.

Defensive end Tyler Baron (Ole Miss) presumably got a nice NIL deal. Dominic Bailey and Tyre West, who had his best game in the Citrus Bowl, may help the Vols absorb that loss.

Mincey’s decision is more puzzling. NIL or his desire to play left tackle could have been factors.

Should fans panic over the mass exodus of defensive backs?

No, but that depends on how their replacements play.

None of the 2023 defensive backs were All-SEC caliber players. They ranged from pretty good to adequate. They were all experienced, so the talent of those young replacements must overcome that disparity.

The Iowa game told us nothing about the young defensive backs because that was the worst passing offense in college football. It should make spring practice interesting.

How will the offense change with Nico Iamaleava at quarterback?

There will be numerous tweaks that occur anytime there’s a quarterback change. Iamaleava’s running ability should affect the playbook. He has an initial burst and running instincts that Joe Milton lacked.

So expect UT to call more quarterback runs, at least in the most important games where it’s worth the injury risk. And Iamaleava throws well on the run, so more rollouts and bootlegs will be added.

Should Gaston Moore be on scholarship?

Tennessee quarterback Gaston Moore (13) throws a pass during a NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Connecticut at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Tennessee defeated Connecticut 59-3.

In theory, you’d like your backup quarterback to be on scholarship.

But for every scholarship that UT gives a walk-on already on the roster, that’s one it doesn’t have available for a transfer who would make an impact.

UT doesn’t release every player’s scholarship status. But I count 80 on scholarship after Mincey entered the portal. Due to restrictions under NCAA probation, UT can carry 82 or 83 scholarship players per season. So there’s little wiggle room.

If a UT walk-on is awarded a scholarship, it likely would happen in August after portal options have been exhausted.

Any changes coming to the coaching staff?

It doesn’t appear so. But coaches usually leave for other jobs in January.

Secondary coach Willie Martinez is the only assistant whose contract expires at the end of the month. But he’s one of UT’s best recruiters and a longtime trusted assistant of coach Josh Heupel's.

If Martinez stays, it’s an indication that Heupel believes in Martinez to mold the young, highly touted cornerbacks he recruited.

Does Ole Miss have more NIL money than UT for transfers?

I don’t think so. Ole Miss just appears to be trying a different strategy.

Ole Miss has paid — maybe overpaid — for top talent in the portal. But that might come at the expense of keeping its returning players happy.

UT presumably paid NIL money to keep its proven veteran players around for one more season because they have a COVID-exempt year. And then UT selectively added transfers at key positions.

Who knows which approach will work? But Ole Miss has a soft SEC schedule. It plays Oklahoma and Georgia at home, and it doesn’t play Alabama. If the Rebels can go 10-2 and reach the 12-team playoff, it was worth it.

Does UT have the NIL funds to restock the lines in 2025?

Yes. But available players, rather than money, could be the issue.

UT must develop players from its current roster in anticipation of that sizable turnover in 2025.

No SEC team can succeed by rebuilding its offensive and defensive lines from the portal in a single offseason. Free agency should only supplement a strong farm system, so to speak.

How can players leave if they're under an NIL contract?

There are loose standards for NIL contracts. Their terms can be for one season or multiple years. Obviously if they're for one season, the player can transfer after it ends.

It's also notable that NIL deals are with a collective rather than a school. They're often paid in accordance with merchandise sold and events they attend.

But if they fail to renew those agreements, they can sign a similar deal at a collective attached to another school that accepts them as a transfer.

Where will Tennessee be ranked in the 2024 preseason Top 25?

Probably in the No. 15 to 20 range. That’s where a 9-3 SEC team would be projected.

But until rosters settle, it’s difficult to say. There’s still plenty of time for movement.

Can UT pay NIL money to walk-ons to deal with scholarship restrictions?

In theory, yes. But in practice, I’d be surprised if that tactic is used regularly to lure top-flight players to UT.

If you’re a transfer or quality recruit with several scholarship offers on the table, are you going to agree to be a walk-on with NIL money just to help the program? Many players would see that as a disrespectful offer, and competing schools would echo that argument.

But if it’s a fringe player — someone who's better than most walk-ons but not as good as most scholarship players — that’s a possible tactic.

Will Nico Iamaleava take more snaps under center?

Iamaleava took a few snaps under center against Iowa. But I think the opponent and game situation affect that as much as the quarterback.

It’s certainly a wrinkle that UT could explore this offseason. But one big element is the H-back position, where Castles was utilized late in the season as a blocking back.

Castles has exhausted his eligibility. Staes, the Notre Dame transfer, perhaps would have to fill that role.

