Tennessee football loses 4-star and in-state wide receiver Amari Jefferson to Alabama

Tennessee football missed out on four-star, in-state wide receiver Amari Jefferson to Nick Saban and Alabama. Jefferson announced his decision Saturday on On3's YouTube channel.

Tennessee was among the final three schools, with Georgia.

Jefferson, a Chattanooga Baylor senior, is the No. 16 athlete in the country and the No. 3 player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Baylor’s Amari Jefferson (7) runs with the ball in the BlueCross Bowl Division DII-AAA Championship game at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Jefferson finished last season with 73 catches for 1,258 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Division II-AAA state champions.

He was a Vols baseball commit.

Jefferson's high school football coach, Erik Kimrey, who was a tight ends coach at South Carolina from 2020 to 2022, has told Knox News his star wideout has "no weaknesses" and is capable of an explosive play at a moment's notice.

“You got to find a way to get the ball in his hands as much as you can, because you never know what he can do with it,” Kimrey said. “He's always a guy that can take (it) to the house at any point in time.”

The Vols sit at six in-state commits, including the state's top recruit, Kaleb Beasley, of Lipscomb Academy.

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Amari Jefferson picks Alabama football, Nick Saban over Tennessee