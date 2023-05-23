Tennessee football will lose something meaningful when SEC drops division play | Adams

I’m already missing the SEC divisions in football.

Don’t get me wrong. I realize how much sense it makes to have one giant conference when Oklahoma and Texas join the league in 2024.

When the SEC went to divisional play in 1992, I was skeptical. But I quickly warmed up to it. After all, it created my favorite conference rivalry of the 1990s when Tennessee and Florida were at the top of their game.

Then-Florida coach Steve Spurrier produced more than great teams. He gave us big scores and great quotes, often at the expense of his rivals.

I remember sitting in the press box at The Swamp before the kickoff of the 1997 Florida-Tennessee game. I have never heard a louder stadium in pregame. With the open press-box windows, I could barely hear the sportswriter next to me.

There also were memorable games between the two at Neyland Stadium.

In 1996, Florida scored five touchdowns in the first 20 minutes. The sudden disparity between two top-five teams (UT was No. 2; Florida, No. 4) was stunning.

What came next was almost as puzzling. For once, Spurrier seemed perplexed as how to proceed offensively. It was as though he didn’t want to run up the score in a game that seemed headed toward a 70-0 outcome. So, the Gators muddled around offensively, and the Vols scored 29 consecutive points to make for a misleading final score.

Two years later at the same venue, Tennessee pulled off one of the greatest victories in school history. Never mind that the Gators dominated the game statistically. The Vols were at their best when it mattered most, ultimately winning in overtime. Their clutch play was indicative of the entire 1998 unbeaten season, which led to their first national championship in 47 years.

One more game stuck out above the others. The 9/11 game was postponed from September to December and set up an epic Tennessee upset victory. The Vols won 34-32 to win the division and cost Florida a shot at the national championship.

Because of that rivalry, you could argue that divisional play was most compelling in the 1990s. But I’m biased since I covered all the Tennessee-Florida games.

The rivalry later lost its top-10 credibility, and the two divisions headed in different directions. The SEC West became the better division, sometimes by a significant margin.

However, in the past seasons, the East has enjoyed a resurgence, mainly because of Georgia, which will be shooting for a third consecutive national championship in the upcoming season.

Tennessee is also on the upswing under coach Josh Heupel, who led it to an 11-2 season and a top-10 finish. I don’t believe that was a fluke.

I have been surprised at how well Shane Beamer has recruited at South Carolina. And even though Billy Napier struggled in his first season at Florida last year, he has recruited well. Also, Kentucky is better off now under coach Mark Stoops than it was in the 1990s when it incurred eight consecutive losing seasons during one stretch.

And I also can’t help but wonder what the conference would have been like if it had chosen to retain divisional play after expanding to 16 teams.

I could envision Alabama switching to the East (it still could play Auburn as a permanent nondivisional opponent) and Oklahoma and Texas joining the West.

Imagine the potential of a West Division with Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma, and an East Division with Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida.

But one 16-team league is appealing, too. Fans will get to see more schools more often.

They might even get a new rivalry they didn't expect.

