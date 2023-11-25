Tennessee football live score updates vs Vanderbilt: Senior day for Vols at Neyland Stadium

Tennessee football will aim to finish the 2023 regular season on a high note against Vanderbilt.

It's senior day at Neyland Stadium. Several Vols will play their final home game, but as many as 17 seniors have the option to return next season due to a COVID-exempt year.

Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) faces Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) in their annual in-state rivalry game. It kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The No. 21 Vols have won four straight in the series, including a 56-0 victory last season. They are a heavy favorite Saturday as Vanderbilt tries to avoid a winless SEC season.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt live score updates, highlights

