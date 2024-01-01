ORLANDO, Fla. – Quarterback Nico Iamaleava's time has finally arrived on New Year's Day in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) plays No. 17 Iowa (10-3) at 1 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium. The college football bowl game will be televised on ABC.

Iamaleava, a freshman and former five-star recruit, will make his start. Quarterback Joe Milton, All-SEC running back Jaylen Wright and veteran running back Jabari Small have opted out of the game. So the Vols will start a youth movement, led by Iamaleava, to finish their 2023 season.

Tennessee vs. Iowa live score updates, Citrus Bowl highlights

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football live score updates vs Iowa in Citrus Bowl