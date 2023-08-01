Tennessee football linebacker Kwauze Garland out for the 2023 season

Tennessee football linebacker Kwauze Garland will miss the 2023 season because of lingering injuries, coach Josh Heupel said.

UT will start preseason practice Wednesday. Heupel said Garland will be with the team, but he is not healthy enough to play.

Garland is a fifth-year senior who has played 18 games in his career. He still had two seasons of eligibility remaining.

His brother, Kurott, is a defensive lineman for the Vols.

Kwauze Garland came to UT as a walk-on. In 2020, he moved from defensive back to linebacker and earned a scholarship. He has served mostly on special teams.

Tennessee linebacker Kwauze Garland (15) runs on the field during an SEC football homecoming game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

