Tennessee football lands four-star edge rusher Jayden Loftin

Tennessee football continued its success recruiting edge rushers with the commitment of four-star prospect Jayden Loftin on Wednesday.

He is a 6-foot-4, 240-pounder from Somerville, New Jersey.

Loftin chose Tennessee over Wisconsin, Penn State and Syracuse. He is ranked the No. 27 edge rusher and the No. 344 player overall in the 2025 class by 247Sports Composite.

Loftin is the 11th commitment in Tennessee’s 2025 class.

He joins five-star quarterback George MacIntyre, four-star defensive lineman Ethan Utley, four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson, four-star tight end Jack Van Doreselaer, three-star running back Justin Baker, three-star safety Sidney Walton, three-star offensive tackle Antoni Kade Ogumoro, three-star cornerback Dylan Lewis, three-star Joakim Dodson and three-star cornerback Tyler Redmond.

Vols keep adding elite edge rushers

Meanwhile, Loftin’s commitment continues Tennessee’s trend of landing talented edge rushers under head coach Josh Heupel and defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who has produced dozens of NFL players.

James Pearce and Joshua Josephs were four-star signees in the Vols’ 2022 class. Pearce was a first-team All-SEC performer last season, and he’s projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Caleb Herring and Chandavian Bradley were four-star signees in the 2023 class. Jordan Ross was a five-star signee in the 2024 class.

All five of those edge rushers will play together on Tennessee’s talented defensive line in the 2024 season.

Also, edge rusher Byron Young played under Heupel and Garner from 2021-22 after committing to Tennessee at the end of former coach Jeremy Pruitt's tenure. Young was a first-team All-SEC performer and made the 2023 NFL All-Rookie team with the Los Angeles Rams.

