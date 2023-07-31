Tennessee football got some gigantic news, literally and figuratively, with the commitment of 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle Bennett Warren.

"I'm Home!!!," Warren wrote Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The enormous lineman chose the Vols over Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

“It’s that environment, that coaching staff, no other place like it,” Warren told 247Sports.

Warren, a four-star prospect, is from Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas. He is ranked the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 143 prospect overall in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite.

He also plays basketball and competes in track and field as a shot put and discus thrower.

“Coach (Josh) Heupel is definitely one of those coaches that’s got me fired up to be there," Warren told 247Sports. He’s an awesome guy to talk to. He’s very enthusiastic about what he does. He obviously enjoys being at Tennessee. He’s there to win. He wants to have the best team in the SEC. I definitely want to be part of that.”

UT recruiting has warmed up late in the summer. Warren is the second-highest recruit in the Vols' class, trailing only five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews, who committed on July 19.

UT has moved to No. 8 in the 2024 recruit team rankings by 247Sports Composite.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football lands enormous four-star tackle Bennett Warren