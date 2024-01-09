Tennessee football lands commitment from Jack VanDorselaer, beating out USC

USC lost to the SEC. On Sunday, 2025 four-star tight end prospect Jack Van Dorselaer committed to Tennessee.

The Vols got a commitment from VanDorselaer, with the recruit announcing his decision on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound VanDorselaer is the No. 251 player nationally in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, which has him as the No. 11 tight end in the class and the No. 42 player in his talent-rich home state of Texas.

VanDorselaer holds offers from many of the top programs in college football, a list that includes Alabama, USC, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Florida and Notre Dame.

Vols Wire is keeping tabs on its recruiting. If you’re interested, this is Tennessee’s 2024 class (separate from its 2025 class):

“Cornerback Kaleb Beasley, defensive lineman Carson Gentle, athlete Marcus Goree Jr., quarterback Jake Merklinger, offensive tackle Jesse Perry, offensive tackle Gage Ginther, safety Edrees Farooq, defensive lineman Jeremias Heard, edge rusher Kellen Lindstrom, running back Peyton Lewis, athlete Boo Carter, linebacker Jordan Burns, offensive lineman Max Anderson, wide receiver Braylon Staley, offensive lineman William Satterwhite, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Edwin Spillman, offensive lineman Bennett Warren, edge Jordan Ross, defensive lineman Jamal Wallace and tight end Cole Harrison.”

