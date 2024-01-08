Tennessee football lands commitment from Jack VanDorselaer, four-star TE in 2025 class

Tennessee’s offseason is only six days old, but it has already come with some good news.

The Vols got a commitment Sunday from four-star tight end Jack VanDorselaer, with VanDorselaer announcing his decision on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound VanDorselaer is the No. 251 player nationally in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, which has him as the No. 11 tight end in the class and the No. 42 player in his talent-rich home state of Texas.

VanDorselaer holds offers from many of the top programs in college football, a list that includes Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Florida and Notre Dame, among others.

VanDorselaer is a junior at Southlake Carroll in Southlake, Texas, a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Carroll has produced a number of NFL players and college standouts the past 20 years, including Chase Daniel, Quinn Ewers, Greg McElroy and Kenny Hill.

VanDorselaer received an offer from Tennessee in January 2023 after visiting the school’s Knoxville campus for its junior day.

He becomes the fifth player in the Vols’ 2025 class and the first tight end of the group. The class is ranked 12th nationally by 247.

